SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Operator: Hello, and welcome to SpringBig Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to hand the conference over to Claire Bollettieri. You may begin.

Claire Bollettieri: Thank you. Hi everyone and thanks for joining our Q3 earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today are Jeff Harris, our CEO, Founder and Chairman; and Paul Sykes, our CFO. By now, everyone should have access to our earnings announcement. This announcement is also on our Investor Relations website. During this call, we'll make forward-looking statements, including statements about our business outlook, strategies and long-term goals. These comments are based on our plans, predictions, and expectations as of today, which may change over time. Our actual results could differ materially due to a number of risks and uncertainties including the risk factors outlined in our 10-K filed with the SEC on March 28th, 2023.

Also during this call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are not intended to be a substitute for our GAAP results. Please refer to our earnings release on our Investor Relations website for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures as well as additional context on our key operating metrics. And finally, this call in its entirety is being webcast from our Investor Relations website at www.investors.springbig.com and an audio replay will be available on our website in a few hours. With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Jeff.

Jeff Harris: Thanks Claire and thanks to everyone for once again joining our quarterly earnings call. Q3 was a solid quarter in which despite the very challenging end market conditions, we continue to make progress towards our stated priority for this year of reaching positive adjusted EBITDA. During today's call, Paul and I will provide you details on our third quarter results, update you on key business initiatives, and provide guidance for the balance of 2023. Let me start by addressing upfront some of the end market challenges that we have experienced throughout the year and which seems to have become more acute over this last quarter. While broader macroeconomic concerns continue to weigh on marketing budgets and digital spend, the headwinds caused by lower revenue growth and the compression of margins in the cannabis industry have also increased the financial stress on many of our clients.

In an environment where cash is king, this has emerged as a challenge of ensuring timely or, in some cases, any payment for our services. We have and continue to work diligently with many clients to support them through the introduction of payment plans, but inevitably, this difficult economic climate also has led to us having no choice in some cases, but to see servicing nonpaying clients. This impacts our revenues, which reduced by 5% year-on-year, in the quarter to $6.9 million. Given the prevailing economic conditions and the prior year quarter being a particularly tough comparable, we view this a solid performance and are particularly pleased that our subscription revenue continues to grow at 13% and 19% year-on-year growth in the quarter and year-to-date, respectively.

Our commitment towards the stated goal of EBITDA breakeven during 2023 is as strong as ever and we have now tantalizingly close to reaching that objective. We have continued to derive greater efficiencies across the company, enabling us to reduce our operating expenses. We completed a reduction in force a few weeks ago, reducing our employee roster to 89, representing almost half of employees compared with the peak in June of last year. And when taken together with non-employee-related expense savings, we anticipate our operating expenses in Q4 this year will be approximately 40% lower than Q4 last year. We are now operating at an expense level that should enable us to deliver positive EBITDA even in the absence of meaningful revenue growth and given our gross margin profile in the high 70% range, as we do deliver revenue growth, we can reasonably anticipate a rapid expansion in EBITDA.

Turning to our revenue growth initiatives. We continue to develop and launch innovative product offerings to enable our clients to retain and grow their customer bases. Last quarter, we reported the launch of a VIP loyalty program subscriptions by SpringBig. Subscriptions by SpringBig enables our retail clients to offer consumers in return for a monthly or annual subscription fee, the opportunity to earn additional loyalty rewards access to special promotions, and other perks as VIP subscribers. Progress has been at a pace that we expected. In Q3, we had 20 clients expand their contracts to incorporate this new offering and four have already launched their VIP subscription programs. We have a strong pipeline of client interest and anticipate both an acceleration in clients committing to this program and of course, those already signed up rolling out their VIP subscriber programs.

We see meaningful potential from both revenue growth and profitability standpoint for both our retail partners and SpringBig as these VIP subscription programs get launched and mature over time. Our second key initiative, which we also see as having meaningful potential and expect to launch Q4, is our offering of a unique gift card payment option that can be used by consumers as a method of payment in-store directly from their existing loyalty wallet and will also enable the consumer to uniquely combine the use of loyalty points and the prepaid gift card. And third, we continue to expand beyond the cannabis vertical with our loyalty and messaging communications platform, servicing other regulated industries such as alcohol, vape, smoke, and CBD.

These newer initiatives are going to take time to evolve, especially given the current macro environment. But we are confident that in time, they will fuel significant growth to complement the potential we believe is present in our existing offerings. We should not overlook the continuing growth in our core. As mentioned earlier, we grew our subscription revenue by 13% year-on-year in Q3, and we added 89 new clients during the quarter. Before I hand over to Paul, who will walk through our financial results for the third quarter in detail, I do want to comment on the state of SpringBig. We are managing our business efficiently for the factors within our control and recognize the challenging current macro and industry-specific realities. We are delivering on a rich pipeline of revenue-generating initiatives and we have a strong, high-growth recurring subscription revenue base.

SpringBig is in an excellent position. Our technology platform is operational in more than 2,900 retail locations across the United States and Canada and present in the smartphones of over 35 million marketable consumers. We now have our operating expenses optimized at a level that will enable us to generate meaningful profitability in the future. I remain as confident as ever that our strategy is sound with feedback from our clients and partners reaffirming that we are making the right investments to capture the long-term opportunity in front of us. With that, I'd like to turn things over to Paul, who will walk through our financial results for the third quarter in greater detail and discuss our outlook.

Paul Sykes: Thank you, Jeff and thanks again to everyone for joining us. We delivered a solid result in the third quarter with further reductions in our adjusted EBITDA loss as we continue to move along our path towards profitability. The progress was a little slower than we would have liked. But as Jeff mentioned earlier, we have experienced some cash collectability challenges that have certainly necessitated some tough decisions and impacted near-term performance for the benefit of our longer term business health. I will start by providing a brief overview of our third quarter results before moving on to our guidance for the balance of the year. Our Q3 revenue came in at $6.9 million, representing a year-on-year decline of 5%.

It should be noted that the prior year quarter was particularly strong comparable caused by high excess use revenue last year. Our year-to-date revenue of $21.3 million represents 7% year-on-year growth. Our Q3 subscription revenues grew 13% year-on-year to $5.8 million, representing now 84% of total revenue. Year-to-date subscription revenues have increased by 19% to $17.2 million or 81% of total revenue. SpringBig is a SaaS technology business with now more than 80% of our revenue being derived from primarily annual auto renewing contracts compared with 72% of revenue last year. We have seen this percentage increase as we continue to replace excess use revenue with larger subscription contracts that are more predictable and higher quality.

Given the tendency for clients to upgrade subscriptions, we continue to see declines in excess use revenue. While primarily, the decline is due to clients upgraded so that the subscriptions better match their activity level to some extent, given the prevailing economic conditions, we have also seen downward pressure due to clients being more diligent in ensuring they manage their expense within budgeted subscription amounts. As mentioned, excess revenues were particularly high in Q3 last year, in fact, they were at an all-time peak of $1.7 million, and therefore, the decline is particularly acute this quarter at 55%. The year-to-date decline in excess revenue is 30%. Brand revenue in Q3 was slightly higher sequentially at $0.2 million and year-to-date has increased by 5%, albeit in the quarter, we had a 12% year-on-year decline due to timing of brand campaigns variant.

Our topline growth continues to be driven by strong customer demand, both in terms of new customer acquisition on the retail platform, as well as expansion within the installed base. In Q3, we added 89 new customers with annualized subscription revenue of $0.7 million and a further $0.9 million in annualized subscription revenue was added through customers upgrading their subscriptions. We ended the third quarter with 1,356 discrete client platforms in use and are installed in 2,941 retail locations across the United States and Canada. Gross profit in Q3 was $5.3 million, representing a 5% year-on-year decline, in line with the revenue movement and our gross profit margin for the quarter was consistent year-on-year at 77%. Moving on to operating expenses.

We remain highly focused on improving the leverage in our business, while at the same time balancing this with our investments for sustainable growth. At the start of Q4, we reduced our employee roster, eliminating approximate 20 positions. Our current employee count is 89. Total operating expenses in Q3 were $8.0] million or $6.9 million, excluding the one-time cost of settling a litigation claim. The $6.9 million represents a 24% year-on-year reduction and 13% sequentially. Sales, servicing, and marketing expenses were $1.9 million for the quarter, representing 27% of total revenue. Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 39% year-on-year due to cost rationalization towards the end of 2022 and during the current year resulting in lower employment headcount.

Technology and software development expenses were $1.9 million in the quarter, representing 28% of total revenues. These expenses also decreased by 32% year-over-year with the savings being attributable to lower expenses associated with offshore contractors and a reduction in the employee costs. G&A expense was $4.2 million for the quarter, representing 61% of total revenue and a 31% year-over-year increase. However, as mentioned earlier, this includes a $1.1 million non-recurring costs relating to the settlement of a litigation claim. Excluding this cost, G&A expense was $3.1 million, representing 46% of total revenue and a 2% year-on-year reduction. Our key earnings metric is adjusted EBITDA as we believe this most closely equates to operating cash flow.

Adjusted EBITDA loss in the third quarter was $0.9 million, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of negative 13%. The adjusted EBITDA loss represents an improvement sequentially compared with the $1.1 million adjusted EBITDA loss in Q2 and is significantly lower than the $3.4 million loss reported in Q3 last year. For the first nine months of the fiscal year, our adjusted EBITDA loss is $3.4 million compared with $9.4 million during the same period last year, a 64% improvement. Free cash flow for the first 9 months of the fiscal year was negative $3.3 million, comprising primarily $3.6 million cash used in operations, $4.3 million repayment of our convertible note, and $4.2 million received from the issuance of stock in our equity raise completed last May and from the exercise of stock options, and a further $0.8 million from short-term cash advances.

I shall now turn to our updated guidance for the balance of the year. With regard to our outlook, I would include our usual caveat. Our clients continue to experience industry-specific headwinds, coupled with a slowdown in discretionary spending by consumers given the general macro environment. In addition, we are experiencing increasing receivables challenges, which, as mentioned, impact revenue and earnings as we implement a stricter policy towards non-payment. For the full year for fiscal 2023, we expect total revenues of $28 million to $28.5 million, implying 6% year-on-year growth at the midpoint and an adjusted EBITDA loss, which for the full year, we expect to remain approximately at the current year-to-date amount of $3.4 million. In Q4, we expected our adjusted EBITDA to be approximately at breakeven with positive adjusted EBITDA in the latter months of the quarter.

And with that, I would like to open it up to Q&A. Operator, please poll for questions.

