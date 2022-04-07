U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,465.50
    -10.25 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,311.00
    -88.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,480.50
    -24.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,008.20
    -5.90 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.72
    +1.49 (+1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.50
    +1.40 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.44
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0910
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6090
    +0.0530 (+2.07%)
     

  • Vix

    22.10
    +1.07 (+5.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3078
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.7320
    -0.0680 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,269.93
    -2,035.51 (-4.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,004.65
    -51.70 (-4.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,587.70
    -26.02 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,812.10
    -538.20 (-1.97%)
     

SpringBoard Recovery Acquired by Modern Recovery

·2 min read

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Recovery is a successful behavioral health support service located in Tempe, Arizona, offering a range of professional and accredited treatment, services and programs to assist people with specific behavioral health issues, such as substance addiction, mental health disorders, eating disorders, recovering from trauma, and crisis intervention.

Modern Recovery has now acquired one of southwest America's most respected drug and alcohol rehabilitation facilities - SpringBoard Recovery, located in Scottsdale, Arizona.

As of April 1st., 2022, the new umbrella organization will launch as Modern Recovery Network and will have its own specific identity and online presence - ModernRecoveryNetwork.com.

All existing services will retain their current individual business identity and online presence -

Modern Recovery Services ( ModernRecoveryServices.com ), SpringBoard Recovery

( SpringBoardRecovery.com ), SpringBoard Arizona (SpringBoardArizona.com), and Avery's House (AverysHouse.com), our new inpatient adolescent behavioral health center, which will be opening the second quarter of 2022.

The senior management structure for Modern Recovery Network includes:

President & CMO

Chief Marketing Officer

Robert Castan

CEO

Chief Executive Officer

Michele Canale

CFO

Chief Finance Officer

Laura Nuss

COO

Chief Operating Officer

Steve Laats

CCO

Chief Clinical Officer

Shawna Chandler

The four distinct behavioral health and drug and alcohol rehab service sister companies will operate day-to-day as distinct entities, yet be completely integrated through the sharing of corporate resources and a new internal referral structure for the provision of all levels of care to all clients across the board.

The primary aim of Modern Recovery Network will be to provide a full and integrated package of behavioral health recovery services, with both inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation facilities, telehealth services, mobile app support services, intervention services, recovery coaching, and others.

Ultimately, Modern Recovery Network will be the first U.S. corporate entity to own and operate all levels of accredited behavioral healthcare.

Additionally, Modern Recovery Services aims to provide clients with a national telehealth service, while in-person treatment services will remain concentrated in Arizona and this region of the U.S. and the specific communities where they are located.

Modern Recovery Network's new CEO Michele Canale, stated:

"We now have the ability to offer a truly personalized, client-centered experience for all demographics with the highest clinical oversight across the board. We truly are better together."

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/springboard-recovery-acquired-by-modern-recovery-301519594.html

SOURCE SpringBoard Recovery

