Springboro businesses team up for St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl

Feb. 21—Six Springboro establishments are teaming up to host the first St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl on Sunday, March 17 featuring venue to venue shuttles, live entertainment, food/drink specials and much more.

"I think it's going to be nice to give the locals an option to stay in town and support their local establishments," said Jason Moore, co-owner of Crooked Handle Brewing Co.

Moore is helping organize the event along with the owners and staff of Heather's Cafe, Mr. Boro's Tavern, The Barrel, The Springboro Eagles 4014 and Warped Wing Barrel Room & Smokery. Moore said David Fernbacher, a Springboro Eagles 4014 member, originally came to him with the idea and by working together, they turned it into a pub crawl.

In previous years, Crooked Handle Brewing Co. has had live music, Irish fare and drink specials on St. Patrick's Day.

"We're really kicking it up," Moore said. "We're opening early this year. This is the first time since we've opened that we're starting at 9 a.m."

Participating places:

Crooked Handle Brewing Co.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: 760 N. Main St.

Details: The brewery will feature a special tapping of "Old Fan's Irish Red, breakfast and Irish Fare. Gem City DJ will be at the brewery from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Heather's Cafe

Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: 505 S. Main St.

Details: The cafe will serve breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon with a specialty and regular menu available 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be live music from Dave'd & Confused from 2 to 5 p.m.

Mr. Boro's Tavern

Hours: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: 495 N. Main St.

Details: The tavern will serve breakfast from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a specialty and regular menu available from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Uncle Rico will perform from 1 to 5 p.m.

The Barrel

Hours: 8 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Location: 857 W. Central Ave.

Details: The neighborhood bar will have $5 biscuits and gravy and their regular menu available all day. Live music includes DJ Chris Lutz from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tin Penny from 6 to 10 p.m.

The Springboro Eagles 4014

Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: 125 E. Central Ave.

Details: The Springboro Eagles are throwing a tent party that's open to the public. Live entertainment includes a DJ from 9 a.m. to noon, Full Tint from 1 to 5 p.m. and Naked Karate Girls from 6 to 9 p.m.

Warped Wing Barrel Room & Smokery

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: 25 Wright Station Way

Details: The barrel room and smokery will feature a specialty menu in addition to its regular menu.

Transportation from venue to venue will be provided by Huey's Transit from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. They will also have a passport for guests to get stamped at all six establishments for a chance to win a $50 gift card. A purchase is required to get a stamp.

Springboro Pub Crawl swag is available for preorder until Sunday, Feb. 25 at 937ink.printavo.com.

"There are no covers anywhere. There is no charge for the passports. There is no charge for the bus rides," Moore said. "We just ask that you come out and support the local Springboro breweries and pubs."

This is the first time all six establishments have teamed up to host an event. With the hope that this becomes an annual thing, the businesses have also created a Facebook page, Boro Bar Blast, designed as a one-stop shop for customers to see what's going on at Springboro bars and restaurants.