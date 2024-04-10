Springfield coffee shop owner taking to the sky full-time; selling business

After two years, Aviatori Coffeehouse on North Logan is closing it’s doors for the foreseeable future. The business is searching to change hands and sell the establishment according to coffeehouse founder Juliana Turchetti, whose new job is taking her out of the barista bar and full-time into the skies.

The business hosted two final official days open on April 8 and 9 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. offering their home-roasted Brazilian beans, baked goods and through-the-roof plane decor.

The business was listed last month with agent Blake Pryor of Coldwell Banker Commercial for $349,000 including all equipment, building fixtures, inventory and location – meaning the 55 parking spots adjacent to the lot, which are rented out to Department of Revenue employees, are part of the deal.

As of April 8, two buyers have made offers for the business and subsequent lot, but according to Turchetti a deal has yet to be struck and an answer to who will run the business will be available early May.

Aviatori Coffeehouse originally opened in May of 2022 after Turchetti and her ex-husband bought the property from the estate business owned by Tony Leone, who died in 2021. The house on Logan Avenue was built by Leone’s grandfather and is dated back to 1918 with carved wood embellishments throughout the house-turned-business.

In a Facebook post on March 30, Turchetti announced the next step in her career-path as aerial firefighter with Dauntless Air, where she’ll be supporting ground crews of firefighters from above protecting property, people and environment.

Owner of the Aviatori Coffeehouse, Juliana Turchetti, is seen Tuesday, April 9, 2024. Turchetti is selling the coffee shop to become an aerial firefighter.

“You learn fire behavior and you learn first aid, you learn everything that pretty much involves the environment of fighting fires.” Turchetti said.

With over 6,000 flight hours, Turchetti has been flying airplanes for 17 years from agricultural dusting planes to ferrying international goods. A resident of Havana and Brazilian native holding multiple Federal Aviation Administration ratings, her favorite type of plane is the Fire Boss which she will be flying overhead to drench water on fires across the country.

For Turchetti it’s a dream job with a purpose and one she’s always wanted but comes at the cost of letting go of her coffee business.

“It’s a kind of job that has a mission, it has a purpose,” Turchetti said. “Saving houses, help the environment, and that’s the kind of mission I like. It’s not just flying point-A to point-B. I’m very proud of being part of that mission.”

It was a hard choice to make for Turchetti, who hopes wherever the coffee shop goes next, it will be as prosperous as it was under her ownership.

“This is my first time owning a business and a lot of people told me ‘don’t expect to make a lot of money or to be successful in the first year’ or so,” Turchetti said. “That was quite the opposite. Since day one, we have been profitable making money.”

Depending on her flight schedules and an upcoming flight to Texas, Turchetti may be opening the location on Saturday, April 13 and will let customers know through the business’ Facebook posts.

Claire Grant writes about business, growth and development and other news topics for the State Journal-Register. She can be reached at CLGrant@gannett.com; and on X (Formerly known as Twitter): @Claire_Granted

