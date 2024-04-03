Springfield native ready to take over as president and CEO of Memorial Health System

The recent changes have felt like a blur – but an exciting blur to Kevin England after finding out his future appointment to president and chief executive officer of Memorial Health System.

“Given that I’m only 36 hours into this, I am just so grateful for the opportunity that being able to step in and help lead the organization,” England said in an interview shortly after the announcement last month.

Current president and CEO officer Ed Curtis will be retiring next year. The senior vice president and chief administrative officer, England, was approved by the Memorial Health board of directors' plan to become president.

“Memorial Health owes a lot to Ed Curtis,” England said. “He has done so much for the organization and for the community.”

A portrait of incoming president of Memorial Health Kevin England.

England has plans to focus on advancing the hospital and said the organization wants to double down on implementing technology which will help keep physicians do their job and keep visitor records up to date.

“We need to evaluate our electronic health network applications,” England said. “We need to better utilize a lot of technology with mobile applications for patients … to set up appointments and see their services.”

The My Memorial app, available on the app store with a rating a one-point-seven out of five stars, helps patients set up online appointment scheduling via clinic or telehealth. The app also can help finding the nearest urgent care with wait times, as well as a patient portal to access patient health records and lab results.

In a 2023 transparency report from Patients Rights Advocate, the hospital was found compliant with federal transparency laws interposed from the year prior where it was found noncompliant with the law.

“(Transparency) is not up for negotiation,” England said. “We will provide reports for that (transparency report) in the future without hesitation.”

Springfield's Memorial Health 500 bed hospital was recognized in 2023 by U.S. News & World Report as a Best Regional Hospital for West Central Illinois.

England will be named president and CEO after Curtis retires but will become president of the health system in July of this year.

Kevin England has been with Memorial for over 30 years and was previously responsible for strategic planning, business development, supply chain, community benefit and information systems activities in the hospital system.

“I was actually born in Springfield Memorial Hospital so I truly live, breathe, and bleed Memorial Hospital,” England said. “I went to undergrad in Springfield and I’ve raised my own family in Springfield – and I will spend my time in Springfield for the rest of my life.”

