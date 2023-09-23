Springfield Sheetz to open soon, offer prizes at grand opening next month

Sep. 22—A new Sheetz location will open on Sept. 30 at 9 a.m. in Springfield Twp. with a grand opening event Oct. 3 in which one person will win a $2,500 gift card.

Sheetz stores are gas stations, convenience stores and restaurant chains.

According to a Facebook event page, customers can sign up to win the gift card from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at a red tent, and the ribbon will be cut and winner announced at 11 a.m. at the gas station located at 4700 S. Charleston Pike. Customers who bring a non-perishable food item to donate to Second Harvest Food Bank will receive a branded thermal Sheetz bag between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. while supplies last.

At 10:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., there will be $250 Sheetz "Z-card" giveaways, according to the event page.

The winner of the "Sheetz for a Year" $2,500 gift card must be 18 or older and on site at the time of the drawing in order to win, according to the event page.

Throughout the day the location will offer free self-serve coffee and soda, according to a press release.

Sheetz will also donate $2,500 to Second Harvest Food Bank and Special Olympics of Ohio, according to the release.

"A proud supporter of the Special Olympics for over 30 years, Sheetz extends its support to the organization through product donations and evet volunteers," the release reads.

The Springfield Twp. location will include eight lanes offering high-flow diesel fuel and diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) for semi-trucks, as well as 16 fuel terminals for other vehicles, according to the release. The gas station will also have 32 free parking spaces for truckers to park overnight. The location will be accessible for truck drivers from I-70 at exit 59.

Those looking for a job at Sheetz can follow the company at @SheetzJobs on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to view job openings.

Each Sheetz location employs approximately 30 individuals, the company said previously.

The gas station will be located along Titus Road at the I-70 exit. It is at the former site of the Springfield Antique Center.

Story continues

The company bought the property from Gallery 59, owner of the Springfield Antique Center, for $3.13 million, according to Clark County Auditor's Office property records.

Sheetz announced last year that it will expand into western Ohio, opening around 20 locations in the Dayton area over the next five years.

In April 2021, the gas station opened its first store in the Columbus market. Sheetz operates more than 50 locations in Ohio, with an overall store count of 647 in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland.

The company also plans build a new store at the corner of North Fairfield Road and Beaver Vu Drive in Beavercreek. The 6,140-square-foot store includes space for both restaurant and retail use, with outdoor seating. The gas station includes a 100-foot-wide canopy with 12 gas pump spots.

So far, a location in Huber Heights has opened. Others are in the works in Fairborn, Centerville, Springboro and elsewhere.

Based in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Sheetz locations are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Sites offer Sheetz's "made-to-order" menu with customized specialty drinks and food items.