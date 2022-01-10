U.S. markets close in 3 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,599.80
    -77.23 (-1.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,775.15
    -456.51 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,595.18
    -340.72 (-2.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,145.98
    -33.83 (-1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.44
    -0.46 (-0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.70
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.43
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1334
    -0.0031 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7890
    +0.0180 (+1.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3564
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0900
    -0.4600 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,243.40
    -845.23 (-2.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    972.02
    -74.20 (-7.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.25
    -40.03 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     

SpringML Renews its Data Analytics Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

·2 min read

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SpringML, Inc. ("SpringML"), a leader in machine learning and advanced data analytics services, is proud to announce that it has renewed its Data Analytics Partner Specialization status in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program.

SpringML Renews its Data Analytics Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program
SpringML Renews its Data Analytics Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

SpringML Renews its Data Analytics Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

SpringML is honored to announce we've achieved Data Analytics Partner Specialization renewal, as we are among a group of Google Cloud partners that have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven success in specialized solution and service areas. Partners with the Data Analytics Specialization have proven success from ingestion to data preparation, storage, and analysis.

Data-driven decision making is one of the top priorities for enterprises as they think through cloud adoption. Generating meaningful insights for internal and external data sources provides the edge to compete and sustain.

"SpringML has proven expertise in data analytics. This is our third renewal and we have expanded to provide end to end data services for our customers. We are thankful for our customers' ongoing trust in us to deliver mission critical, data-driven, digital transformation projects," said Amit Deshpande, India Delivery Head, SpringML. "Google Cloud BigQuery and Looker provide a comprehensive data platform to deploy large scale analytics quickly and efficiently."

"We're thrilled that SpringML has renewed its Data Analytics Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program," said Nina Harding, Chief of Global Partner Programs & Strategy, Google Cloud. "Achieving this renewal points to SpringML's commitment to providing our customers with the tools and expertise they need to succeed along every step of their digital transformation journeys."

As enterprises look for new ways to engage with customers, providing creative digital experiences is key. SpringML is a trusted partner for data-driven digital transformation projects. We help enterprises build applications with an agile, iterative, and incremental delivery model.

About SpringML, Inc.

SpringML delivers data-driven digital transformation outcomes with an experimentation and design thinking mindset. We provide Google Cloud consulting and implementation services and industry-specific analytics solutions that deliver high-impact business value from data. SpringML is a premier Google Cloud partner with capabilities to plan, assess, deploy, and manage data-driven engagements. We have been awarded Google Cloud specialization based on our expertise and customer portfolio for Data Management, Application Development, Data Analytics, Machine Learning, and Marketing Analytics.

For more information on SpringML, visit https://www.springml.com/.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/springml-renews-its-data-analytics-partner-specialization-in-the-google-cloud-partner-advantage-program-301457359.html

SOURCE SpringML

Recommended Stories

  • In the Race for Batteries, One Scientist Has Seen It All

    Susan Babinec is trying to put the U.S. in front again on batteries. She has been among leading U.S. battery scientists for more than 20 years and believes cutting-edge science will make that happen.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Sector Takes Hit In Early 2022

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Breaking: Cardano (ADA) Holders Currently Can't Send or Receive Crypto on Coinbase

    Reddit forums have been chattering over the weekend that Coinbase holders of Cardano (ADA) are unable to send or receive that specific crypto to or from any digital wallets. When I personally tried to send that specific cryptocurrency to another of my digital wallets this morning, a pop-up notification appeared that stated Cardano "send/receive" functions have been temporarily disabled. Centralized crypto exchanges -- such as Coinbase -- typically provide a handful of services to users including crypto storage or custody, staking of crypto to earn interest, buying and selling crypto, and seamlessly enabling the transfer of funds into and out of e-wallets.

  • Can Dogecoin Reach $1?

    Never say "never" in the cryptocurrency world, but the chances of this happening are slim.

  • Could Shiba Inu Surpass Dogecoin in 2022?

    Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) both have been riding the popularity wave of cryptocurrencies with a dog as a mascot. Shiba Inu beat its older rival when it comes to annual gains. It's the world's 13th biggest cryptocurrency while Dogecoin is the 12th largest.

  • The Metaverse Needs a Constitution

    If we want our virtual worlds to be free and open, they need rules. Or companies like Meta (Facebook) will make them for us.

  • 5 Altcoins That Left Bitcoin in the Dust in 2021

    Bitcoin (BTC) is the grandaddy of cryptocurrency -- the first-ever digital currency that continues to rule over them all. According to CoinMarketCap data, Bitcoin grew by about 60% across the year, while other top cryptocurrencies increased by over 5,000%. Here are some of the coins that saw significant growth and left Bitcoin in the dust in 2021.

  • Binance.US Is Building an Office in the Solana Metaverse

    Several crypto companies are setting up shop in Portals.

  • The 5 Most Exciting Cryptos That Launched in 2021

    Given how quickly the crypto industry moves, it is very difficult to look at those new coins and pick the next Solana (SOL) or Axie Infinity (AXS). The play-to-earn gaming sector is on fire right now, and metaverse tokens are all the rage. Built on the Solana network, Star Atlas is a gaming metaverse with realistic graphics in which players fly spaceships to explore new planets.

  • Virgin Mobile and O2 users will not face EU roaming charges

    Virgin Media O2 says it will not reintroduce fees for mobile data use and calls in EU countries.

  • The Crowd That Lifted Up Eventbrite’s CEO

    Julia Hartz relied on the help of key advisers to steer the ticketing and events-management company through a severe crisis.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Warburg-backed Navitas agrees to sale to Enterprise Products Partners

    Navitas Midstream Partners Holdings LLC ("Navitas"), a pipeline company backed by private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC, said Monday it agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of Enterprise Products Partners LP for $3.25 billion in an all-cash deal. Warburg Pincus managing director Peter Kagan praised the company, pointing to the addition of about 750 miles of new pipeline "during a difficult time for the industry." Navitas founders R. Bruce Northcutt, Bryan Neskora and Jim Wade previously sold C

  • NFT marketplace LooksRare goes live and lays down gauntlet for OpenSea

    Newcomer NFT marketplace LooksRare has launched today, during another week of massive volume within the non-fungible-token space.

  • Commercial Metals Company building a micro mill

    Commercial Metals Company is building a micro mill to serve the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Mid-Western markets. The planned mill will help Commercial Metals Company expand its footprint and increase its scale in the Eastern regions of the country. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) aims to have the facility be one of the most environmentally friendly steelmaking plants in the world.

  • Chip Boom Helps Taiwan Semiconductor Post December Sales Jump

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing said Monday that revenue in December jumped by more than 32% over the same month of 2020, as the recovery boosted global demand for the company’s chips while supply bottlenecks pushed prices higher. Sales in the last month of the year amounted to NT$155.38 billion ($5.6 billion), while revenue for the whole year increased to $57.4 billion, the company (ticker: TSMC) said in a release. It will post quarterly earnings on Thursday.

  • Dollar higher on interest rate hike optimism

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar climbed against a basket of currencies on Monday as recent employment data prompted some Wall Street banks to raise their estimates for how quickly the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this year. The dollar was supported by Friday's closely watched employment report which suggested the U.S. job market was at or near maximum employment. "A number of sell side firms have revised their Fed forecasts after the NFP (nonfarm payroll) report on Friday," Brad Bechtel, global head of FX at Jefferies, said in a note.

  • Mexico Cuts Pemex Debt Burden by $3.2 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s government said it had slashed Petroleos Mexicanos’ debt burden by $3.2 billion through a refinancing operation.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronDjokovic Trains for Australia Open After Court Reinstates VisaAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tests Positive for Covid-19The government swapped debt that was expir

  • Las Vegas Sands Cut to Underperform Amid Macau Headwinds. Shares Lose About 5%.

    In a note Monday about casino stocks, BofA Securities observed that for Las Vegas Sands it expects “a continued tough path for Macau amid the 3 C’s risks: COVID, concession and crackdown.”

  • 6 Surprising Facts About Retirement

    With the shift away from pensions, workers are becoming more responsible for their own retirement needs. Unfortunately, many are falling short.