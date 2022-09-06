U.S. markets close in 2 hours 21 minutes

SpringML Renews its Machine Learning Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

·2 min read

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SpringML, Inc. ("SpringML"), a leader in machine learning and advanced data analytics services, today announced that it has achieved the renewed Machine Learning Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program. By earning the Machine Learning Partner Specialization, SpringML has shown its expertise and success in building customer solutions in the Machine Learning field using Google Cloud technology.

Partners achieving this specialization have demonstrated success with data exploration, preprocessing, model training, model evaluation, model deployment, online prediction, and Google pretrained Machine Learning APIs. This specialization will further enable customers to leverage Google Cloud AI and machine learning services to analyze data, use speech and image recognition applications, and more.

"Artificial intelligence and machine learning is one of the core foundations of a successful digital transformation. By using the Google Cloud ML tools & technologies, SpringML has helped enterprises in their digital transformation journey." said Prabhu Palanisamy, President and Chief Strategy Officer at SpringML. "This is our third renewal which showcases our maturity and strength in providing end-to-end AI/ML support and services. SpringML's domain expertise, along with Google Cloud's capabilities, is well positioned to help our joint customers in their AI journey."

"AI/ML technologies are driving digital transformation across industries, and having access to experts with competencies in these areas is important to continued innovation,' said Derrick Thompson, Global Head of Partner Differentiation, Google Cloud. "SpringML's renewed Machine Learning Specialization is proof of its dedication to helping customers transform their business with cloud technologies like ML."

At SpringML, we have earned various Google Cloud specializations, from Data Analytics, Data Management, Application Development, and Security, demonstrating our commitment to the success of our customers. SpringML is a trusted partner for data-driven digital transformation projects with our agile, iterative, and incremental delivery model that helps enterprises build future-ready applications.

About SpringML, Inc.

SpringML delivers data-driven digital transformation outcomes with an experimentation and design thinking mindset. We provide Google Cloud consulting and implementation services and industry-specific analytics solutions that deliver high-impact business value from data. SpringML is a Google Cloud partner with capabilities to plan, assess, deploy, and manage data-driven engagements. We have received Google Cloud specialization based on our expertise and customer portfolio for Data Management, Application Development, Data Analytics, Machine Learning, Marketing Analytics, and Security.

