Springs Rejuvenation Inc. Announces Name Change and New Trading Symbol, and the Opening of a New Location in South Florida

Springs Rejuvenation Inc.

New Ft Lauderdale Clinic
New Ft Lauderdale Clinic

Atlanta, GA, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Springs Rejuvenation Inc. (OTC Pink: SPRJ), formally AVRA, Inc. (AVRA) is pleased to announce at the market open today, March 9, a new trading symbol- SPRJ - has been assigned, and the opening of a new clinic in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

The beautiful new clinic is finally finished, and we have begun booking appointments. It is conveniently located at 6365 NW 6th Way Ste 140, Fort Lauderdale FL 3309-6161, which is located near I-95 and is strategically located for patients in and around the Miami area, as well as northern cities such as Boca Raton and West Palm Beach. The clinic will feature the Company’s C-arm, high-definition 3D imaging, technology equipment for direct visualization of the injection point, among other equipment and services designed to assist patients in their recovery and rehabilitation process.

Everett Dickson, Springs Rejuvenation CEO, stated, “We are excited to serve the health and welfare needs of people in the metro Fort Lauderdale area. We are equally excited that we can move forward as a public company with our new name and trading symbol which reflects on our business.”

“We are on a mission to transform in-office and at-home stem cell treatments, making it more accessible, personalized and technologically advanced,” commented Chrystal Durnan, Vice President of Clinical Development.

Our purpose at Springs Rejuvenation is to assist you in feeling your best with full body health and well-being. At Springs Rejuvenation Center, we believe that feeling your best shouldn’t be complicated. Getting you back to a desired state of functioning is our goal while giving you the best treatment plan possible. Our industry leading pain elimination experts will work with you on a case-by-case basis. We are using the industry’s most advanced techniques to help you find freedom and wellness by naturally rejuvenating damaged and inflamed tissue to its original state without spending weeks in post-surgical recovery. Our team is passionate about meeting your specific needs and will be here for you at all stages of your healing journey!

Our Medical Director & Founder is Dr. Charles A. Pereyra and the founder of Springs Rejuvenation Stem Cell Therapy in Atlanta, GA (since 2018). He is our current lead clinical Physician and an expert in Stem Cell, Anti-Aging research and Regenerative medicine. Dr. Juan Pablo Nieto specializes in sports-related injuries as well as chronic joint pain. His has expert experience with diagnostic ultrasound exams as well as joint and tendon injections with PRP, & prolotherapy. His highlights include caring/treating professional athletes: NBA Wizards & D1 level athletes from different multiple sports and presented research at national conferences.

About Springs Rejuvenation Inc.
At Springs Rejuvenation specializes in regenerative medicine and anti-aging research. Our mission is to provide patients with individualized, state-of-the-art treatment, returning each patient to their natural mobility as quickly as possible. With the goal of addressing the root cause of your pain, rather than just masking it. We want to help you achieve whole body health and rejuvenation, which will help you feel stronger, improve mood, look younger, heal faster and perform at the optimal level. Our patients have found both freedom from pain and improved quality of life. Our professional staff is uniquely composed of physicians/researchers in the Stem Cell, Anti-Aging research and regenerative medicine, also including sports-related injuries and chronic joint pain.

For additional information visit www.springsrejuvenation.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Investor Relations Contact
Andrew Barwicki
516-662-9461 / andrew@barwicki.com

Company Twitter: @Springsavra

Attachment


