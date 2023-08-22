Springtown contractor pleads guilty to felony fraud

Aug. 21—A 41-year-old Springtown contractor pled guilty to a felony fraud offense in district court last week, and received a five-year probation with three months in jail as a condition, an agreement that was only reached after he repaid all of his victims, an amount totaling over $420,000.

Aaron Seth Miller pled guilty to misapplication of construction trust funds over $500 with intent to defraud, a third degree felony in the 415th District Court. In an agreement with the prosecution, he was sentenced to a $2,000 fine, 10 years in prison probated five years, 90 days in jail as a condition of probation, 200 hours community service and a requirement that he not engage in general contractor or subcontractor work and cannot directly receive funds from any construction customers during his probation. He is permitted to work in the construction industry, but only as a wage earner, according to the probation conditions.

"The key to this agreement being reached was that every victim receive every cent of money that Mr. Miller took from them," said District Attorney Jeff Swain. "Being reimbursed was what was most important to our victims and that was a lot of money. If we had sent Mr. Miller to prison, they likely would never have received their money back and, if they did, it would be years down the road. They wanted and needed their money now."

Swain said the prohibition of Miller engaging in contractor work was also a key piece to protect the public going forward.

"If anyone sees or hears of him working as a contractor, they should contact the Parker County Community Supervision and Corrections Department, better known as adult probation," he added.

The case began in December 2022 when the Parker County Sheriff's Office began receiving reports from people with whom Miller or his company, WD Welding Services, reached an agreement for a construction project, paid money for the project, and then no construction was begun or minimal effort was invested.

"What we saw in the cases that were reported on Mr. Miller was a pattern that indicated this was not a civil matter, but was actually fraudulent behavior," said Sheriff Russ Authier. "This kind of case takes time to investigate since we have to work with the DA's Office to get grand jury subpoenas for bank records, serve those, wait until those records arrive, and take the time to review them. Often there are mountains of paperwork, so that review can be very labor intensive and take a while. However, these are important cases involving lots of money, so our investigators make it happen."

Swain credited the sheriff's office for its diligence in putting the cases together.

"They worked hard on behalf of these victims," he said. "I know they are proud to have been able to help our Parker County citizens recoup their money."

The plea occurred in the 415th District Court, with Judge Graham Quisenberry presiding.