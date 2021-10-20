U.S. markets open in 2 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,510.25
    -1.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,320.00
    -3.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,401.75
    +3.25 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,268.20
    -4.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.00
    -0.96 (-1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.60
    +9.10 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    24.01
    +0.13 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1641
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.65
    -0.66 (-4.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3758
    -0.0036 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4310
    +0.0710 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,835.47
    +1,596.36 (+2.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,480.59
    +17.23 (+1.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,221.01
    +3.48 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

SpringWorks Therapeutics to Collaborate with Leading Academic Institutions to Advance Portfolio of Next-Generation Mutation-Selective EGFR Inhibitors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

- Portfolio is Currently in Lead Optimization and Includes Several Novel Approaches for Targeting Mutant EGFR that are Designed to Address Both De Novo Oncogenic Drivers and Emerging Resistance Mutations -

- Chemistry Exclusively Licensed to SpringWorks by Dana-Farber Cancer Institute; SpringWorks Has Also Entered into a Sponsored Research Agreement with Stanford Medicine and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to Support the Lead Optimization Campaign and Translational Biology Efforts -

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Dana-Farber) and a sponsored research agreement (SRA) with Stanford Medicine for a portfolio of novel small molecule inhibitors of Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) designed for the treatment of EGFR-mutant lung cancers. The portfolio, which was originally developed in the laboratory of Nathanael Gray, Ph.D., Professor of Chemical and Systems Biology, Co-Director of Cancer Drug Discovery, and Co-Leader of the Cancer Therapeutics Research Program at Stanford Medicine, includes several differentiated, first-in-class chemical series representing novel approaches to targeting mutant EGFR and is designed to address both de novo oncogenic drivers and emerging resistance mutations to existing EGFR inhibitors. The most advanced asset in the portfolio is currently in lead optimization and targets the C797S resistance mutation.

“We are very pleased to expand our portfolio with the in-license of these selective and differentiated EGFR inhibitors, which are complementary to our strategy of developing novel targeted therapies for patients with biomarker-defined solid tumors,” said Saqib Islam, Chief Executive Officer of SpringWorks. “In addition to the monotherapy opportunities in lung cancer, where a significant unmet medical need remains, these EGFR inhibitors provide several avenues for combination therapy development as well.”

“Since our lab discovered the initial compounds that could address EGFR T790M mutations, we have been exploring additional strategies to create next-generation agents for patients with EGFR-mutant lung cancers in order to address the resistance mutations that inevitably arise upon treatment with osimertinib and other therapies,” said Dr. Gray. “I am grateful for the SRA support from SpringWorks and continued collaboration with my former colleagues at Dana-Farber to further this exciting science with the goal of translating our initial discoveries into meaningful new therapies for cancer patients.”

Under the terms of the license agreement, SpringWorks will provide Dana-Farber with an upfront payment and Dana-Farber will be eligible to receive development and commercial milestones and royalties based on any future net sales. Concurrent with this license, SpringWorks has entered a multi-year SRA to fund continued research and development in Dr. Gray’s laboratory at Stanford Medicine as well as collaborating laboratories at Dana-Farber, including those of Pasi Jänne, M.D., Ph.D., Director of the Lowe Center for Thoracic Oncology at Dana-Farber and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, Michael Eck, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Biological Chemistry and Molecular Pharmacology at Dana-Farber and Harvard Medical School, and Jarrod Marto, Ph.D., Principal Investigator at Dana-Farber and Associate Professor of Pathology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School. This SRA is intended to support lead optimization and translational biology efforts as the portfolio advances towards development candidate nomination.

“Drs. Gray, Jänne, Eck and Marto have been pioneers in the discovery and development of precision medicines for cancer patients. Through this license agreement and multi-year research collaboration, we have the opportunity to advance programs at the leading edge of targeted oncology development, potentially delivering first- and best-in-class medicines to address emerging drivers of therapeutic resistance,” said Mike Burgess M.B.Ch.B., Ph.D., Head of Research & Development at SpringWorks.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to acquiring, developing and commercializing life-changing medicines for patients living with severe rare diseases and cancer. SpringWorks has a differentiated targeted oncology portfolio of small molecule product candidates and is advancing 15 development programs, including two potentially registrational clinical trials in rare tumor types as well as several other programs addressing highly prevalent, genetically defined cancers. SpringWorks’ strategic approach and operational excellence in clinical development have enabled it to rapidly advance its two lead product candidates into late-stage clinical trials while simultaneously entering into multiple shared-value partnerships with innovators in industry and academia to expand its portfolio and create more solutions for patients with cancer. For more information, visit www.springworkstx.com and follow @SpringWorksTx on Twitter and LinkedIn.

SpringWorks Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to our business, operations, and financial conditions, including but not limited to current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, our development plans, our preclinical and clinical results, and other future conditions. Words such as, but not limited to, “look forward to,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “would,” “should” and “could,” and similar expressions or words, identify forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, risks relating to: (i) the success and timing of our product development activities, including the initiation and completion of SpringWorks’ clinical trials, (ii) the fact that interim data from a clinical study may not be predictive of the final results of such study or the results of other ongoing or future studies, (iii) the success and timing of our collaboration partners’ ongoing and planned clinical trials, (iv) our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of any of our product candidates, (v) our plans to research, discover and develop additional product candidates, (vi) our ability to enter into collaborations for the development of new product candidates, (vii) our ability to establish manufacturing capabilities, and our and our collaboration partners’ abilities to manufacture our product candidates and scale production, (viii) our ability to meet any specific milestones set forth herein, and (ix) uncertainties and assumptions regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on SpringWorks’ business, operations, clinical trials, supply chain, strategy, goals and anticipated timelines. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For further information regarding the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause differences between SpringWorks’ expectations and actual results, you should review the “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part I of SpringWorks’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors in SpringWorks’ subsequent filings.

SpringWorks Media/Investor Contact:
Kim Diamond
203-561-1646
kdiamond@springworkstx.com



Recommended Stories

  • Novavax Stock Sinks on Report of Covid-19 Vaccine Manufacturing Problems

    A report says Novavax has failed to produce a vaccine with the purity levels demanded by the Food and Drug Administration.

  • Atea Pharma Stock Crashes After Merck-Rivaling Covid Pill Lags In Midstage Test

    Atea Pharmaceuticals said Tuesday its Merck-rivaling antiviral Covid pill missed in a midstage test, leading AVIR stock to crash.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Are Ridiculously Overpriced

    Beauty is in the eye of the beholder -- and, in many cases, so is the appropriate valuation of a stock. Here's why they picked Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA), Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN), and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA). Prosper Junior Bakiny (Cassava Sciences): Investors have been flocking to this clinical-stage biotech all year long, pushing its share price up by well over 600%.

  • Here's Why Moderna's Growth May Be Just Getting Started

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock might look a bit expensive these days. At the same time, some investors wonder whether Moderna may have reached peak sales of its coronavirus vaccine. Right now, it's too early to predict if and when coronavirus vaccine sales will slow.

  • David v Goliath in The Race to Develop an Oral Therapy for COVID-19

    Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash Broad agreement in the world of science can be a rarity. However, one thing that public health leaders active in the fight against COVID-19 can agree on, is the urgent need for oral, pill-based treatments that are effective at halting disease progression, can get — and keep — people out of the hospital and can reduce mortality. One key group of COVID-19 patients who are in desperate need of treatment options are those moderately severe patients in hospital

  • Why Are Investors Ignoring Vertex's Good News?

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ: VRTX) woes began about a year ago when it announced the failure of an alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) candidate in clinical trials. Since that first problem, Vertex shares have dropped 33%. Vertex boasts a billion-dollar cystic fibrosis (CF) business.

  • 3 Great Stocks You Can Buy With $50 Right Now

    Do you have a $50 bill burning a hole in your pocket, or your brokerage account? It might not be enough to fill up an empty gas tank but you'd be surprised what a patient investor can do with such a tiny sum. Here's why they could deliver eye-popping gains for patient investors.

  • 3 Things About CRISPR Therapeutics That Smart Investors Know

    The gene-editing virtuoso CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) is one of the most-watched stocks in biotech, and it's no surprise why. CRISPR Therapeutics has a handful of different programs that could turn out to be low-risk cures for previously intractable hereditary diseases. Smart investors are likely to disregard the notion that the company's revenue is actually growing.

  • Why Oyster Point Pharma Stock Is Sinking Today

    The FDA approval of nasal spray Tirvaya didn't include data needed for the company to receive the second tranche in its credit facility.

  • Gates Foundation allots $120 million for poor nations to get COVID-19 drug

    The money will support efforts to develop and make generic versions of what could become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease if it wins regulatory approval, the foundation said in a statement. "Today's commitment will ensure that more people in more countries get access to the promising drug molnupiravir, but it's not the end of the story - we need other donors, including foundations and governments, to act," Co-Chair Melinda French Gates said https://refini.tv/3DXWbD2. Merck is developing the antiviral pill along with partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, to treat coronavirus infections that range from mild to moderate in severity and sought U.S. emergency use authorisation for the drug this month.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks Set to Go Supernova Soon

    Anavex Life Sciences and Affimed both sport unique drug development platforms that could be worth billions.

  • Johnson & Johnson May Not Have to Wait Long for Its Next Blockbuster Vaccine

    While Pfizer and BioNTech's Comirnaty and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine have dominated the discussion surrounding COVID-19 vaccines, Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine has also positioned itself for blockbuster status. For instance, Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine is expected to bring in $2.5 billion for the pharma stock this year alone. Let's discuss the clinical results of Johnson & Johnson's RSV vaccine candidate to date, as well as its sales potential to understand why this could be Johnson & Johnson's next blockbuster vaccine.

  • Why Infinity Pharmaceuticals Shot Nearly 4% Higher Today

    Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INFI) got off to a market-beating start this week as its shares zoomed 3.8% higher Monday, on the back of new analyst coverage that made an extremely bullish case for investing in the biotech. H.C. Wainwright's Michael King Jr. is the prominent new Infinity bull. King points out that the company's lead pipeline candidate, the cancer treatment eganelisib, "has shown compelling activity both as a single agent as well as in combination with commonly used immune checkpoint inhibitors."

  • If You Invested $5,000 in Vertex Pharmaceuticals In 2016, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is one of the largest biopharma businesses in the world, but you've probably never heard of anyone taking the medications that it makes. Today, Vertex's shares go for around $180. Right now, Vertex has four drugs that are approved for sale, all of which are combinations of molecules it developed to treat cystic fibrosis (CF).

  • Why Edesa Biotech Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    Edesa Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: EDSA) is trading higher Tuesday after the company announced additional results from the Phase 2 part of the ongoing Phase 2/3 study of EB05 in COVID-19. Edesa reported that EB05 demonstrated mortality reductions in multiple patient groups beyond the initial findings. The company said it believes EB05 regulates the overactive and dysfunctional immune response associated with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, which is the leading cause of death in COVID-19 patients. "

  • United Therapeutics hits speed bump in its quest for new drug approval

    The company applied in April for Food and Drug Administration approval to sell the new product. Now that process could take a bit more time.

  • Children achieve Time in Range mirroring well-controlled adults for the first time in real-world study of the MiniMed™ 780G system

    Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a leading global healthcare technology company, recently announced one-year, real-world clinical data on 3,211 pediatric and adolescent patients with type 1 diabetes 15 years old and below using the MiniMed™ 780G system1 with the Guardian™ Sensor 3. Data on this subset of patients on the system in Europe showed an average Time in Range of 74% — surpassing Clinical Consensus Guidelines and closely mirroring Time in Range for adults at 77%. Overnight Time in Range of 82%

  • Biogen Stock Drops as ALS Trial Fails. Ionis Is Getting Hit Even Harder.

    Shares of the biotech companies are slumping after the failure of a trial for its treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

  • Ionis Stock Collapses On Another 'Misstep' As Biogen-Partnered ALS Drug Flops

    Biogen and Ionis' approach to Lou Gehrig's disease flopped over the weekend, leading IONS stock to collapse to a five-year low Monday.

  • Pfizer CEO says he’s gotten a COVID vaccine booster shot and most of us will, too

    U.S. regulators 'will start moving [booster] recommendations to earlier ages,' predicts Albert Bourla.