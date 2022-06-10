U.S. markets open in 2 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,010.00
    -6.25 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,179.00
    -84.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,285.25
    +10.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,847.50
    -3.20 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    122.37
    +0.86 (+0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.00
    -7.80 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    21.53
    -0.28 (-1.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0591
    -0.0029 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0440
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.59
    +2.63 (+10.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2441
    -0.0056 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7720
    -0.6060 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,979.75
    -511.49 (-1.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    648.11
    -7.37 (-1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,378.95
    -97.26 (-1.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,824.29
    -422.24 (-1.49%)
     

SpringWorks Therapeutics to Present Progress Across the Company’s Targeted Oncology Portfolio at Virtual R&D Day

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SWTX
SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc.
SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc.

-- NDA filing for Nirogacestat in Desmoid Tumors, Which Will Be Reviewed Under the FDA’s Real-Time Oncology Review (RTOR) Program, Expected in Second Half of 2022 --

-- New Phase 2 Study Announced to Evaluate Nirogacestat in Patients with Ovarian Granulosa Cell Tumors --

-- Eight Clinical Collaborations Evaluating Nirogacestat as a Cornerstone of BCMA Combination Therapy Ongoing; Nirogacestat in Combination with Low Dose of GSK’s BLENREP Being Evaluated in Phase 2 Trial and Advanced into Additional Sub-Studies with Standard of Care Agents --

-- Mirdametinib Being Evaluated in Monotherapy and Combination Studies in Rare Oncology Indications and Biomarker-Defined Solid Tumors --

-- BGB-3245 Monotherapy to Advance into Cohort Expansion Studies --

-- Well Capitalized to Execute Across Current R&D Programs and Preparations to Serve Patients with Desmoid Tumors Starting in 2023 –

STAMFORD, Conn., June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer, announced that the Company will host a virtual R&D Day today, Friday, June 10th from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET.

SpringWorks’ R&D Day will feature presentations by Saqib Islam, Chief Executive Officer; Badreddin Edris, PhD., Chief Operating Officer; L. Mary Smith, PhD, Chief Development Officer; Bhavesh Ashar, Chief Commercial Officer; Mike Burgess, MBChB, PhD, Head of R&D; and Jim Cassidy, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer. The event will also include presentations from two external key opinion leaders: Breelyn Wilky, MD, Director of Sarcoma Medical Oncology at the University of Colorado, Denver (CU Denver) and Neal Rosen, MD, PhD, Director of the Center for Mechanism-Based Therapy and the Enid A. Haupt Chair in Medical Oncology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC).

“SpringWorks is at an exciting juncture in terms of data generation, regulatory discussions, and launch preparations. Our goal is to provide the first approved therapy for patients with desmoid tumors in 2023, and we expect to have two approved products with the potential to serve patients across four distinct oncology indications by 2025,” said Saqib Islam, Chief Executive Officer of SpringWorks. “We are confident that our strong execution across our R&D programs, our disciplined, rigorous approach to business development, and our focused commercial buildout will drive our success in 2022 and beyond.”

Agenda

  • Introduction and Business Overview (Saqib Islam, Badreddin Edris, PhD)

  • KOL Presentation: Unmet Need in Desmoid Tumors (Bree Wilky, MD, CU Denver)

  • Nirogacestat

    • Clinical Experience in Desmoid Tumors (L. Mary Smith, PhD)

    • Desmoid Tumor Commercial Opportunity (Bhavesh Ashar)

    • Additional Expansion Opportunity (Badreddin Edris, PhD)

    • BCMA Therapy Combination Development (Mike Burgess, MBChB, PhD)

  • Mirdametinib

    • NF1-PN (L. Mary Smith, PhD)

    • Additional Expansion Opportunities (Jim Cassidy, MD, PhD)

    • Mirdametinib + Lifirafenib: Combination Development (Jim Cassidy, MD, PhD)

  • KOL Presentation: Introduction to BGB-3245 (Neal Rosen, MD, PhD, MSKCC)

  • BGB-3245

    • Initial Clinical Data and Program Update (Jim Cassidy, MD, PhD)

  • Preclinical

    • TEAD and EGFR Inhibitor Program Overview (Mike Burgess, MBChB, PhD)

  • Closing Remarks and Q&A (Saqib Islam)

Webcast and Conference Call Information:
The Company’s R&D Day will be held today, Friday, June 10th, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET. The webcast can be accessed here. Participants can also listen to the event by dialing + 1 (844) 946-0285 (domestic) or +1 (602) 585-9676 (international) and providing the conference ID 4453188. A replay will be available on the SpringWorks website for a limited period of time following the event.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics
SpringWorks is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to acquiring, developing and commercializing life-changing medicines for patients living with severe rare diseases and cancer. SpringWorks has a differentiated targeted oncology portfolio of small molecule product candidates and is advancing 19 development programs, including two potentially registrational clinical trials in rare tumor types as well as several programs addressing highly prevalent, genetically defined cancers. SpringWorks’ strategic approach and operational excellence in clinical development have enabled it to rapidly advance its two lead product candidates into late-stage clinical trials while simultaneously entering into multiple shared-value partnerships with innovators in industry and academia to expand its portfolio and create more solutions for patients with cancer. For more information, visit www.springworkstx.com and follow @SpringWorksTx on Twitter and LinkedIn.

SpringWorks Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, relating to our business, operations, and financial conditions, including, but not limited to, current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, our development plans, our preclinical and clinical results, our plans to report additional data from the Phase 3 DeFi clinical trial at an upcoming medical conference, the potential for the results of the Phase 3 DeFi clinical trial to support an NDA submission, the timing of our planned NDA submission for nirogacestat, and our plans for seeking regulatory approval for and making nirogacestat available to desmoid tumor patients, if approved, as well as relating to other future conditions. Words such as, but not limited to, “look forward to,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “would,” “should” and “could,” and similar expressions or words, identify forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, risks relating to: (i) the success and timing of our product development activities, including the initiation and completion of SpringWorks’ clinical trials, (ii) the fact that topline or interim data from the Phase 3 DeFi trial or other clinical studies may not be predictive of the final or more detailed results of such study, or the results of other ongoing or future studies, (iii) the success and timing of our collaboration partners’ ongoing and planned clinical trials, (iv) the timing of our planned regulatory submissions and interactions, including the NDA for nirogacestat planned for the second half of 2022 and the timing and outcome of decisions made by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other regulatory authorities, investigational review boards at clinical trial sites and publication review bodies; (v) whether FDA or other regulatory authorities will require additional information or further studies, or may fail or refuse to approve or may delay approval of our drug candidates, including nirogacestat and mirdametinib, (vi) our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of any of our product candidates, (vii) our plans to research, discover and develop additional product candidates, (viii) our ability to enter into collaborations for the development of new product candidates, (ix) our ability to establish manufacturing capabilities, and our and our collaboration partners’ abilities to manufacture our product candidates and scale production, (x) our ability to meet any specific milestones set forth herein, and (xi) uncertainties and assumptions regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on SpringWorks’ business, operations, clinical trials, supply chain, strategy, goals and anticipated timelines.

Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

For further information regarding the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause differences between SpringWorks’ expectations and actual results, you should review the “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part I of SpringWorks’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors in SpringWorks’ subsequent filings.

Contacts:
Kim Diamond
Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations
Phone: 203-561-1646
Email: kdiamond@springworkstx.com

Samantha Hilson Sandler
Director, Investor Relations
Phone: 203-461-5501
Email: samantha.sandler@springworkstx.com


Recommended Stories

  • Novavax CEO Stanley Erck: 'Everything is on track' for Covid vaccine

    Novavax CEO Stanley Erck looked at the clock, in a conference room surrounded by about 30 colleagues, as the Food and Drug Administration advisory committee chairman called for a vote Tuesday afternoon. Members of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee started entering their votes into the electronic system. A recommendation for emergency use authorization for Novavax’s experimental Covid-19 vaccine would be critical to an ultimate green light.

  • Novavax Stock Skids As FDA Leaves Its Covid Vaccine Decision Hanging

    Two days after the FDA's advisors recommended Novavax's Covid shot, the agency had yet to make a move, and NVAX stock toppled.

  • Why Investors Yawned at Novavax's Great FDA Panel News

    Tuesday was a crucial day for Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). At long last, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) met to review the company's COVID-19 vaccine data. A negative recommendation from the FDA advisory committee held the potential to deliver a crushing blow.

  • AstraZeneca Covid-19 Antibody Drug Found to Cut Risk of Severe Disease

    The development comes as the use of antibody treatments—once a mainstay for patients at high risk of developing severe Covid-19—has been complicated by the rise of the Omicron family of variants.

  • New Obesity Drugs From Lilly and Novo Nordisk Generate Excitement

    Dramatic levels of weight loss are being attained in clinical trials of drugs originally developed for diabetes.

  • Rigel Pharmaceuticals' Fostamatinib Flunks In Late-Stage Rare Blood Disorder Trial

    Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RIGL) shares are falling on disappointing data from the FORWARD Phase 3 trial of fostamatinib in patients with warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (wAIHA). wAIHA is an autoimmune disorder characterized by the premature destruction of healthy red blood cells (hemolysis). The trial did not demonstrate statistical significance in the primary efficacy endpoint of durable hemoglobin response in the overall study population. Related: Knight Therapeutics Secures Rights T

  • 5 key takeaways from Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine hearing

    It’s been a good week for Novavax. The Gaithersburg biotech is now a step away from potentially getting its first product to market, after the Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee gave its nod to Novavax’s experimental Covid-19 vaccine at its meeting Tuesday. The FDA, which typically listens to the advisory committee’s recommendations, must now decide whether to greenlight the protein-based shot for emergency use authorization for adults in the U.S. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would then have to endorse its use.

  • Novavax Stock Jumps After FDA Advisors Endorse Its Covid Shot

    An FDA panel voted nearly unanimously in favor of Novavax's Covid shot on Tuesday. After yo-yoing Wednesday, NVAX stock settled up.

  • Moderna Booster Targeting Omicron Shows Stronger Immune Response Than Original Vaccine

    The company will submit the analysis to U.S. regulators soon, with the hope that the booster will be available in late summer.

  • Why Novavax and Moderna Stocks May Not Get a Boost From Next Phase of Covid-19 Vaccines

    Moderna, Novavax, BioNTech, and Pfizer shares are all in the red so far in 2022. Updated vaccines may not have an effect on the share prices.

  • Novavax Won a Nod From FDA Advisors. Now What?

    It's the moment Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and its investors have been waiting for. A U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel voted for the authorization of Novavax's coronavirus vaccine candidate.

  • TLSA: Clinical Improvements for 2nd SPMS Patient

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:TLSA Clinical Results for Second SPMS Patient Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) announced positive clinical results for its second secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SMPM) patient in a June 8 th press release. The ~40 year old individual that was enrolled as the second patient in the trial exhibited clinical improvements on several measures, including

  • Moderna’s next-generation COVID-19 booster provides ‘superior’ protection against omicron

    The company is aiming to make its 'bivalent' COVID-19 booster available to Americans this summer.

  • Bio-Manufacturing Partner BioElpida Completes Next Phase of BVX-0918 GMP Production for EU Clinical Study

    BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTCQB: BVAXF) ("BioVaxys" or "Company"), announced today that its Lyon, France-based bioproduction partner, BioElpida ("BioElpida"), has completed the creation of multiple OVCAR-3 cell banks as the next step in the GMP manufacturing process development for BVX-0918, BioVaxys' vaccine for treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

  • Moderna says updated COVID booster is superior to original

    The FDA's vaccine advisers meet later this month to weigh updating booster shots.

  • Novavax shares jump as FDA panel backs COVID vaccine

    The stock tumbled about 20% on Friday after the heath regulator's reviewers flagged concerns of a type of heart inflammation following the vaccination, adding uncertainty over the outcome of Tuesday's meeting. However, the voting by the outside advisers - 21 for, none against and 1 abstention - indicates that the FDA could soon authorize the fourth vaccine in the United States, where Novavax hopes it would become the shot of choice among vaccine skeptics. The positive vote "acknowledges the strength of our data and the importance of a protein-based Covid-19 vaccine", Novavax Chief Executive Officer Stanley Erck said on Tuesday.

  • Moderna to ask FDA to OK omicron-specific booster

    The Cambridge drug company produced trial data that suggests the booster is comparable to the original vaccine.

  • Moderna’s new Covid vaccine is five times better than the original

    Moderna’s new omicron Covid vaccine is five times better at boosting antibodies than its original jab, results show, raising hopes that it would be needed just once a year.

  • What to Know About Novavax, a Possible Fourth COVID Vaccine Option in the US

    A fourth COVID vaccine could be coming to market soon. On Tuesday, a FDA panel recommended that a vaccine from Maryland-based biotechnology company Novavax be approved for emergency use authorization.

  • Moderna's Updated COVID-19 Shot Boosts Omicron Protection

    Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) has announced new clinical data on its omicron-containing bivalent COVID-19 booster candidate, mRNA-1273.214, containing mRNA-1273 (Spikevax) and a vaccine candidate targeting the Omicron variant of concern. A 50 µg booster dose of mRNA-1273.214 met all pre-specified endpoints, including superior neutralizing antibody response against the omicron variant one month after administration compared to the original mRNA-1273 vaccine. The booster dose of mRNA-1273.214 was gen