Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,549.34
    -17.84 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,054.43
    -70.17 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,146.71
    -83.19 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,852.05
    -3.99 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.61
    +0.23 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    2,044.20
    -3.70 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    24.27
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0774
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1210
    -0.0500 (-1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2561
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.1200
    -0.0790 (-0.05%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    43,855.66
    -85.70 (-0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    892.61
    +649.93 (+267.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.38
    +25.54 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,080.75
    -365.15 (-1.09%)
     

Sprinkler (CXM) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

For the quarter ended October 2023, Sprinkler (CXM) reported revenue of $186.33 million, up 18.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.11, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.46% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $180.09 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07, the EPS surprise was +57.14%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sprinkler performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross Margin - Professional Services: -4% versus the five-analyst average estimate of -16.4%.

  • Gross Margin - Subscription: 82% compared to the 82.7% average estimate based on five analysts.

  • Revenue- Subscription: $170.46 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $165.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.8%.

  • Revenue- Professional Services: $15.86 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $15.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.6%.

View all Key Company Metrics for Sprinkler here>>>

Shares of Sprinkler have returned +14.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Advertisement