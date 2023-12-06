Sprinkler (CXM) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended October 2023, Sprinkler (CXM) reported revenue of $186.33 million, up 18.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.11, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.46% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $180.09 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07, the EPS surprise was +57.14%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sprinkler performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Gross Margin - Professional Services : -4% versus the five-analyst average estimate of -16.4%.

Gross Margin - Subscription : 82% compared to the 82.7% average estimate based on five analysts.

Revenue- Subscription : $170.46 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $165.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.8%.

Revenue- Professional Services: $15.86 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $15.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.6%.

Shares of Sprinkler have returned +14.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

