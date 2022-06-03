U.S. markets open in 2 hours 35 minutes

Sprinkler Irrigation Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the sprinkler irrigation market are Lindsay Corporation, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, Valmont Industries, Rain Bird Corporation, Reinke Manufacturing Co Inc, Netafim Limited, The Toro Company, Hunter Industries, Nelson Irrigation Corporation, Rivulis Irrigation Limited, T-L Irrigation Co, Alkhorayef Group, Mahindra EPC ltd, Elgo Irrigation Ltd, Antelco Pty Ltd, Irritec S.

New York, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sprinkler Irrigation Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282666/?utm_source=GNW
p.A, Orbit Irrigation Products, and Pierce Corporation.

The global sprinkler irrigation market is expected to grow from $2.41 billion in 2021 to $2.56 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.13%. The market is expected to grow to $3.52 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.29%.

The sprinkler irrigation market consists of sales of irrigation sprinklers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) for the agriculture and farming sector.Sprinkler irrigation is used for watering the farm, landscaping, gardens, and fields.

The water received through pumps is separated by sprinklers into tiny water drops, which are sprayed uniformly across the entire soil surface. Sprinkler irrigation is considered to be one of the technologically advanced irrigation systems.

The main types of sprinkler irrigation include centre pivot irrigation systems, lateral move irrigation systems, solid set sprinkler systems, and others.Centre pivots are used to sprinkle water along the length of the system pipes.

It is suitable for gardens with a single crop such as fruits and vegetables.The lateral move irrigation system is a self-propelled irrigation system.

It is suitable for irrigating large rectangular areas.The main applications of sprinkler irrigation include field crops, orchard crops, landscape and turf, and others.

The major uses of sprinkler irrigation can be seen in the small fields, medium-sized, and large fields. By mobility, types of sprinkler irrigation include stationary and towable.

North America was the largest region in the sprinkler irrigation market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The increasing public and private support for irrigation projects in developing countries is expected to propel the growth of the sprinkler irrigation market.Public and private sectors are complementing each other in providing advisory services and information for addressing the needs of rural communities and farmers.

According to the World Bank Group, $2 billion investment is required for irrigating 1 million hectares of land in southern Ukraine.Public funds along with private sector solutions are essential for addressing the financing gap for large projects.

Therefore, the increasing public and private support for irrigation projects in developing countries are driving the growth of the sprinkler irrigation market.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the sprinkler irrigation market.For instance, in 2021, Netafim India, a manufacturer of irrigation equipment, launched a new Flexi Sprinkler Kit, which provides the highest level of water distribution uniformly across the field and displays long-lasting performance.

It is equipped with a robust D-Net 3D diffusion arm suitable for small as well as large fields.

In February 2020, Reinke Manufacturing, a global provider of irrigation systems, acquired Ace Irrigation and Manufacturing Company for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Reinke Manufacturing aims at expanding its manufacturing base across the USA.

Ace Irrigation and Manufacturing Company is a US-based manufacturer of irrigation products.

The countries covered in the Sprinkler Irrigation market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282666/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


