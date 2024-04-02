Sprinkles Donut Shop opening Wednesday in downtown Holland

Sprinkles Donut Shop will open in Holland at 6 a.m. Wednesday, April 3.

HOLLAND — The date is set.

Sprinkles Donut Shop will open in Holland at 6 a.m. Wednesday, April 3. It's better late than never for Sprinkles, which originally planned to open in summer 2023.

The business fills the former Market Zero at 62 W. Eighth St.



Market Zero announced its closure in January 2023, nine months after closing its sister-store Kitchen Zero.

Sprinkles Owner Gary VanderStelt told The Sentinel in 2023 he's long wanted to open a location in Holland, but struggled to find the right space. Some locations were too big, and others weren’t in the right location. The spot on Eighth, he said, was just right.

At that time, VanderStelt said he planned to open the downtown shop in mid-to-late June, offering customers a variety of cake donuts, yeast raised donuts, muffins, cupcakes and other specialty items.

Early customers try donuts at Sprinkles in Holland on Tuesday, April 2.

It was also the first time VanderStelt noted a plan for unique offerings — sliders, soup and salads. During a visit to the shop Tuesday, staff said the concept, Urban Sliders, is still in the works.

Sprinkles Donut Shop was established in Hudsonville in 2014. Since then, the company has opened eight retail locations and earned more than 30 wholesale customers.

Learn more at sprinklesdonutshop.com.

