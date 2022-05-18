Sprinkles Market 2022 Competitive Landscape, Development Strategy, Drivers, Dynamics, Industry Share, Latest Trends and Forecast to 2028

Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd

Sprinkles market research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Also, this study offers a detailed market estimates by emphasizing statistics on several aspects covers market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends.

Sprinkles, sugar strands, or hundreds and thousands, are very small pieces of confectionery used as a decoration or to add texture to desserts such as cupcakes, doughnuts or ice cream. According to the report, global revenue for Sprinkles market was valued at $ 317.87 million in 2021, and is expected to generate revenue of $ 342.28 million by end of 2022 and $ 474.39 million in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2022 and 2028.

Market split by Type, can be divided into: -

Sequins

Needles

Beads

Others

Market split by Application, can be divided into: -

Commercial Application

Residential Application

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Leading players of Sprinkles including: -

Dr. Oetker

Barry Callebaut

DORI ALIMENTOS

Wilton

Mavalerio

Girrbach

Cake Décor

Pecan Deluxe Candy

American Sprinkle

Sweets Indeed

Happy Sprinkles

Carroll Industries

Jubilee Candy Corp

Fancy Sprinkles

Calay Candy

Xiamen Yasin Industry

