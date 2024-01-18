What Is Sprinklr, Inc.'s (NYSE:CXM) Share Price Doing?

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$16.73 and falling to the lows of US$11.11. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Sprinklr's current trading price of US$12.10 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Sprinklr’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Sprinklr?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to our valuation model. It’s trading around 4.1% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Sprinklr today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $12.62, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. In addition to this, Sprinklr has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

What does the future of Sprinklr look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Sprinklr's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in CXM’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CXM, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Sprinklr, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Sprinklr you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Sprinklr, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

