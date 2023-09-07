Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Is About To Turn The Corner

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Sprinklr, Inc.'s (NYSE:CXM) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Sprinklr, Inc. provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The US$4.2b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$56m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$28m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Sprinklr will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

See our latest analysis for Sprinklr

Consensus from 12 of the American Software analysts is that Sprinklr is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$8.9m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 92%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Sprinklr given that this is a high-level summary, but, keep in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Sprinklr currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Story continues

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of Sprinklr to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Sprinklr's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of important factors you should further examine:

Valuation: What is Sprinklr worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Sprinklr is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Sprinklr’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.