Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Sprinklr, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.02 = US$14m ÷ (US$1.1b - US$399m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

So, Sprinklr has an ROCE of 2.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Software industry average of 7.7%.

In the above chart we have measured Sprinklr's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Sprinklr here for free.

So How Is Sprinklr's ROCE Trending?

We're delighted to see that Sprinklr is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making three years ago but is is now generating 2.0% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Sprinklr is utilizing 208% more capital than it was three years ago. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 37%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance.

Our Take On Sprinklr's ROCE

To the delight of most shareholders, Sprinklr has now broken into profitability. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 53% return over the last year. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Sprinklr does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Sprinklr that you might be interested in.

