Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) recently held its Q2 fiscal year '24 earnings conference call, where it reported strong second quarter results that exceeded expectations on all key metrics. These metrics included ARR, revenue, gross margin, and operating margin. The company also raised its outlook for revenue and margins for the fiscal year '24. The resilience, dedication, and execution of the teams were praised, and the progress made towards enhancing business processes, operations, and cost discipline was highlighted. The company's pioneering AI-powered cybersecurity platform was also discussed, along with its transformative approach to cybersecurity.

Financial Performance and Outlook

Sprint Corp's ARR grew by 47% year over year to $612 million, reflecting net new ARR of $49 million in the quarter. The company's gross margin reached a new record of 77%, and since its IPO two years ago, it has expanded its gross margin by more than 20 percentage points. The company is now operating within its long-term gross margin target range. This achievement reflects the scalability of the business model, driven by strong unit economics and price discipline. The company has made significant progress in improving its operating and free cash flow margins, and has streamlined its cost structure to ensure a path to profitability. The operating margin expanded by 34 percentage points, driven by higher scale and cost discipline. The company also highlighted the remarkable improvement made to its free cash flow profile, delivering 55 percentage points of expansion compared to just a year ago.

Customer Growth and Feedback

Sprint Corp's competitive differentiation and superior platform value is resonating with customers, and the company continues to win in the significant majority of competitive evaluations. In Q2, the company added about 700 new customers, bringing its total customer base to over 11,000. Customers with more than $100,000 in ARR grew 37% year over year, much faster than the total customer growth, and customers with more than $1 million in ARR grew even faster. The company's momentum with large enterprises and platform adoption continues to drive higher ARR per customer.

Story continues

Product Innovations and Market Opportunities

Sprint Corp has evolved its product portfolio from endpoint to a broad security platform, covering endpoint, cloud, identity, and data. The company's go-to-market framework is evolving towards a full enterprise-wide security platform. The company is in a terrific position to disrupt the $100 billion security and data market opportunity, and it is raising its full year growth and margin guidance to reflect a stronger outlook and better execution. The company's innovations and holistic approach to cybersecurity puts it in a strong position for long-term growth across multiple large addressable markets, including endpoint, cloud, identity, and data.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sprint Corp's Q2 fiscal year '24 earnings call revealed strong performance across all key metrics and a raised outlook for the fiscal year '24. The company's financial performance, customer growth, product innovations, and market opportunities all point towards a promising future. The company remains focused on the long-term opportunity and maximizing its business potential.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

