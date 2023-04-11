Spritzer Bhd (KLSE:SPRITZER) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Spritzer Bhd (KLSE:SPRITZER) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Spritzer Bhd:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.086 = RM44m ÷ (RM601m - RM85m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Spritzer Bhd has an ROCE of 8.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Beverage industry average of 22%.

In the above chart we have measured Spritzer Bhd's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Spritzer Bhd's ROCE Trending?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Spritzer Bhd. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 8.6% and the business has deployed 29% more capital into its operations. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

What We Can Learn From Spritzer Bhd's ROCE

As we've seen above, Spritzer Bhd's returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 19% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

