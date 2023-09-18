Spritzer Bhd (KLSE:SPRITZER) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Spritzer Bhd (KLSE:SPRITZER) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Spritzer Bhd, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.093 = RM52m ÷ (RM633m - RM81m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Spritzer Bhd has an ROCE of 9.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Beverage industry average of 20%.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Spritzer Bhd compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Spritzer Bhd.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Spritzer Bhd Tell Us?

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Spritzer Bhd in recent years. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 9.3% and the business has deployed 37% more capital into its operations. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Bottom Line

As we've seen above, Spritzer Bhd's returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 14% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Spritzer Bhd that we think you should be aware of.

