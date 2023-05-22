Has Spritzer Bhd (KLSE:SPRITZER) Stock's Recent Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Financial Health?

Spritzer Bhd's (KLSE:SPRITZER) stock is up by 7.1% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Spritzer Bhd's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Spritzer Bhd is:

7.5% = RM37m ÷ RM493m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.07.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Spritzer Bhd's Earnings Growth And 7.5% ROE

On the face of it, Spritzer Bhd's ROE is not much to talk about. We then compared the company's ROE to the broader industry and were disappointed to see that the ROE is lower than the industry average of 20%. As a result, Spritzer Bhd reported a very low income growth of 4.0% over the past five years.

We then performed a comparison between Spritzer Bhd's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 4.0% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Spritzer Bhd fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Spritzer Bhd Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 31% (or a retention ratio of 69% over the past three years, Spritzer Bhd has seen very little growth in earnings as we saw above. Therefore, there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Moreover, Spritzer Bhd has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 34%. However, Spritzer Bhd's ROE is predicted to rise to 9.0% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Spritzer Bhd has some positive attributes. Namely, its respectable earnings growth, which it achieved due to it retaining most of its profits. However, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

