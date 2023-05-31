Spritzer Bhd's (KLSE:SPRITZER) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Spritzer Bhd (KLSE:SPRITZER) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 23rd of June to MYR0.0625. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 2.7%, which is below the industry average.

See our latest analysis for Spritzer Bhd

Spritzer Bhd's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Spritzer Bhd's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 61.7% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 23%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was MYR0.03, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR0.0625. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.6% a year over that time. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

Spritzer Bhd May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. However, Spritzer Bhd has only grown its earnings per share at 4.7% per annum over the past five years. While growth may be thin on the ground, Spritzer Bhd could always pay out a higher proportion of earnings to increase shareholder returns.

Our Thoughts On Spritzer Bhd's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Spritzer Bhd will make a great income stock. While Spritzer Bhd is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Spritzer Bhd (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here