U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,386.54
    +80.28 (+1.86%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,891.35
    +596.45 (+1.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,752.02
    +219.52 (+1.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,058.87
    +50.36 (+2.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.86
    +0.26 (+0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.00
    +8.70 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    25.39
    +0.20 (+0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1117
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    +0.1580 (+9.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3394
    +0.0068 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4680
    +0.5780 (+0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,002.77
    -115.97 (-0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    985.48
    -12.06 (-1.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,429.56
    +99.36 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.67 (-1.68%)
     

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq-FUND) Declares First Quarter Common Stock Distribution of $0.1359 Per Share

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FUND
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc.
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc.

TORONTO, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq-FUND) (the “Fund” or “FUND”) has declared a quarterly distribution of $0.1359 per share on its Common Stock. The distribution, optionally payable in additional shares of Common Stock or in cash by specific stockholder election, is to be paid on March 25, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 14, 2022 (ex-dividend on March 11, 2022). The price of shares issued for reinvestment will be determined on March 18, 2022.

The Fund currently has adopted a Distribution Policy of paying quarterly distributions on its Common Stock. Distributions are being made at the annual rate of 6% of the rolling average of the prior four calendar quarter-end net asset values (“NAVs”), with the fourth quarter distribution being the greater of 1.50% of the rolling average or the minimum distribution required by IRS regulations. The policy, including the annual rate, is subject to change at the discretion of the Fund’s Board of Directors.

The Fund’s estimated sources of the distribution to be paid on March 25, 2022 and for 2022 year-to-date are as follows:

Estimated Allocations as of February 28, 2022

Distribution
Per Share

Net Investment
Income

Net Realized
Short-Term Gains

Net Realized
Long-Term Gains

Return of Capital

FUND

$ 0.1359

$ 0.0066 (5%)

$ 0.0000 (0%)

$ 0.1293 (95%)

$ 0.0000 (0%)

Estimated Allocations for 2022 through February 28, 2022

Distribution
Per Share

Net Investment
Income

Net Realized
Short-Term Gains

Net Realized
Long-Term Gains

Return of Capital

FUND

$ 0.1359

$ 0.0066 (5%)

$ 0.0000 (0%)

$ 0.1293 (95%)

$ 0.0000 (0%)

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the current distribution or from the terms of the Fund’s Distribution Policy. The amounts and sources of distributions reported herein are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Fund Performance and Distribution Rate Information

Average Annual Total Return (in relation to NAV for the 5-year period ending on 2/28/2022)1

Annualized Current Distribution Rate
(expressed as a percentage of NAV
as of 2/28/2022)2

Cumulative total return
(in relation to NAV for the fiscal year through 2/28/2022)3

Cumulative fiscal year Distribution Rate (as a percentage of NAV
as of 2/28/2022)4

FUND

10.53%

5.95%

0.77%

1.49%

1 Average Annual Total Return in relation to NAV represents the compound average of the Annual NAV Total Returns of the Fund for the five year period ended February 28, 2022. Annual NAV Total Return is the percentage change in the Fund’s NAV over a year, assuming reinvestment of distributions paid.

2 The annualized Current Distribution Rate is the current fiscal period’s distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund’s NAV as of February 28, 2022.

3 Cumulative Total Return is the percentage change in the Fund’s NAV from December 31, 2021 to February 28, 2022, assuming reinvestment of distributions paid.

4 The Cumulative Fiscal Year Distribution Rate is the dollar value of distributions for the fiscal year period (January 1, 2022 to February 28, 2022), as a percentage of the Fund’s NAV as of February 28, 2022.

About Sprott Focus Trust, Inc.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. is a closed-end diversified management investment company whose shares of Common Stock are listed and traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. The Fund’s investment goal is long-term capital growth, which it seeks by normally investing at least 65% of its assets in equity securities.

For further information on the Fund, please visit our web site at: www.sprottfocustrust.com. An investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. The Fund is a closed-end fund and closed-end funds do not continuously issue shares for sale as open-end mutual funds do. The Fund trades in the secondary market. Investors wishing to buy or sell shares need to place orders through an intermediary or broker.

Royal Bank Plaza | 200 Bay Street | Toronto, Ontario | Canada M5J 2J1 | (203) 636-0977 | www.sprott.com

Contact:

Glen Williams

(416) 943-4394


Recommended Stories

  • Is Rivian Stock a Buy After the Recent Drop?

    Several factors have come together that have scared investors out of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock this week. In just the past two days, Rivian shares have plunged almost 20%.  The electric vehicle (EV) start-up will provide its operational and financial update next week, and investors are worried about what they'll hear.

  • Snowflake Stock Plunges On Fiscal 2023 Revenue Growth Guidance

    Snowflake stock plunged Wednesday on disappointing revenue guidance. The software maker reported a narrower-than-expected loss while revenue topped views.

  • Paysafe Stock Soared Today -- Is the Market Overreacting?

    Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) investors pushed the payment processing company's share price up 10% Wednesday after the company reported its fourth-quarter results. Investors were no doubt pleased that the company reported fourth-quarter sales that beat the company's own revenue guidance and outpaced Wall Street's expectations. Revenue was flat year over year at $371.7 million but beat management's own guidance of $365 million for the quarter and analysts' consensus estimate of $357.4 million.

  • Why the stock market refuses to plunge on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Believe it or not, markets remain focused on another key issue besides the war between Russia and Ukraine.

  • Snowflake Stock Is Tumbling. Disappointing Guidance Missed Estimates.

    Data-software firm Snowflake projected fiscal 2023 numbers below guidance. Shares are tumbling in after-hours trading as investors looked beyond strong fourth-quarter results.

  • C3.ai increases full-year revenue outlook, but stock dips

    Shares of C3.ai were headed lower in after-hours trading Wednesday, though the maker of artificial-intelligence software reported better-than-expected revenue and earnings results and upped its outlook for the full fiscal year.

  • Why Agenus Stock Is Crushing It Today

    Shares of clinical-stage immunotherapy company Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN) were up by a healthy 18% as of 1:09 p.m. ET on Wednesday. What appears to really be moving the stock, though, is a price target upgrade by financial firm H.C. Wainwright. In response to the impressive clinical progress of Agenus' anti-cancer checkpoint inhibitor platform, Wainwright raised its 12-month price target on the biotech's shares to $14 ahead of the opening bell this morning.

  • This 6.7%-Yielding Dividend Stock Took Another Step Towards Delivering on a Big Promise

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) recently increased its distribution by 15%, pushing its yield to an attractive 6.7%. The energy company took another step toward achieving that target this week after agreeing to sell its interest in its Canadian operations. The deal will help strengthen its balance sheet and finance its U.S. expansion, potentially freeing up cash flow for further dividend increases.

  • Ford just shocked the system: analyst

    Wall Street begins to weigh in on a major transformation just unveiled at Ford.

  • 2 Numbers That Should Make Novavax Shareholders Smile

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) missed Wall Street's revenue estimate in the fourth quarter of 2021. As proof, the vaccine maker's shares rose on Tuesday after Novavax's Q4 update following the market close on Monday. Here are two numbers that should especially make Novavax shareholders smile.

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is Catching Fire Today

    What happened Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were up by 4% as of 12:08 p.m. ET Wednesday. The drugmaker's stock is rising today in response to two separate catalysts. First up, President Joe Biden's Test to Treat initiative, announced during his State of the Union address on Tuesday, ought to be a boon for Pfizer's oral COVID-19 pill Paxlovid.

  • Splunk stock shows volatility following surprise profit, new CEO

    Splunk Inc. rallied at first in the extended session Wednesday but then shed those gains, dipping into negative territory, as the cloud-based enterprise software company reported a surprise profit, topped Wall Street's outlook estimates and named a new chief executive.

  • Pure Storage Fourth-Quarter Results Crush Estimates

    Pure Storage stock jumped as the data storage company reported fourth-quarter results late Wednesday that topped analyst estimates.

  • Snowflake stock plunges 30% after annual forecast underwhelms

    Snowflake Inc. shares were clobbered in late trading Wednesday after the software company suggested sales will not grow as quickly as expected this year.

  • Is Block Stock a Buy Now?

    Block (NYSE: SQ) stock rallied 7% on Feb. 24, just ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings report. How rapidly is Block growing? During the fourth quarter, Block's revenue rose 29% year over year to $4.08 billion, which beat analysts' expectations by $20 million.

  • Snowflake Plunges After Revenue-Growth Outlook Disappoints

    (Bloomberg) -- Snowflake Inc., a software company that helps businesses organize data in the cloud, plunged more than 25% in extended trading after projecting that product sales growth would slow from its previous triple-digit-percentage pace in the fiscal year. Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaU.S. Delays ICBM Test to Avoid Russia Confusion: Ukraine UpdateChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracke

  • Russian Stocks in London Wipe Out 98% of Value in Two Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K.-listed depositary receipts of Russian companies are evaporating in value as sanctions take effect. Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBlinken to Travel to Baltics, Poland This Week: Ukraine UpdateChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionThe Dow Jones Russia GDR Index, whi

  • ETFs are becoming Russia's 'entire market' as Moscow exchange remains closed: Strategist

    ETF Trends CIO and Director of Research Dave Nadig joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Russian ETFs and energy ETFs as MOEX remains closed and the Russia-Ukraine war continues.

  • Dominion Energy's (NYSE:D) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

    The board of Dominion Energy, Inc. ( NYSE:D ) has announced that the dividend on 20th of March will be increased to...

  • ‘Stagflation’ Is Coming. What You Need to Know.

    If full-blown stagflation is here, strategists say the best moves are into commodities, playable via miners, oil companies and fertilizer manufacturers. Then there’s cash.