U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,471.37
    +33.11 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,294.76
    +382.20 (+1.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,897.34
    +73.91 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,265.65
    -8.52 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.66
    +1.35 (+1.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.10
    -29.80 (-1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    -0.13 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1606
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5760
    +0.0570 (+3.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3751
    +0.0074 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2000
    +0.5230 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,648.59
    +4,333.63 (+7.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,464.06
    +57.32 (+4.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,234.03
    +26.32 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

Sprout Mortgage Unveils Another Innovative Tool to Automate Loan Approval Process

·3 min read

iAnalyze Can Give Results in Less Than an Hour

EAST MEADOW, N.Y., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprout Mortgage is strengthening its robust line of automation tools for a fully digital mortgage experience with the release of its third originator-focused mortgage tool. Sprout will unveil iAnalyze, the first non-QM bank statement analyzer tool of its kind, at the annual gathering of the Mortgage Bankers Association in San Diego, CA, October 17-20, 2021. iAnalyze helps mortgage brokers and correspondent lenders receive immediate analysis of a borrower's qualifying income and is the latest in a series of industry-leading process digitization and AI-based tools from Sprout.

(PRNewsfoto/Sprout Mortgage)
(PRNewsfoto/Sprout Mortgage)

The new iAnalyze tool from Sprout Mortgage, the innovative force in jumbo and non-QM residential lending, analyzes up to two years of bank statements to determine qualifying income in a process that can take less than an hour. iAnalyze digitally consumes bank statements that are easily and securely uploaded. Its proprietary machine learning algorithm reads the bank statements and produces an automated income calculation from the transaction history. It is designed for third-party loan originators to eliminate the tedious and time-consuming process of income analysis required for bank statement-based loans. Bank statement loans have long been a staple of the non-QM market and are designed to help individuals with non-traditional income sources to achieve home ownership for residential or investment purposes.

"Once again, Sprout Mortgage technology is making it easier for mortgage brokers and correspondent lenders to grow their business by helping them meet the needs of their clients with less effort," said Michael Strauss, Sprout Mortgage Chief Executive Officer.

"iAnalyze is an easy-to-use, secure, AI-driven analysis solution that replaces a process which until now could involve a team of analysts and require a day or more to receive the results," said Henry Santos, Sprout Chief Information Officer and Executive Vice President.

Growing Suite of Easy-to-Use Solutions for Mortgage Professionals

iAnalyze is the third and newest addition to the growing suite of Sprout technology, part of a line-up of automation tools planned to be released over 12 months. iAnalyze joins two other iconic and innovative tools that Sprout Mortgage provides to fulfill its commitment to deliver speed and simplicity to the home financing business. The first, iQualifi, enables mortgage brokers and bankers to easily determine the most appropriate loan program and to instantly price scenarios for customers. The second, ACORN, is Sprout's proprietary automated underwriting system (AUS) used to originate Prime Jumbo and non-QM loans with the ease of DU and LP. The full line is designed to streamline loan processes for mortgage brokers and correspondent lenders, helping them fuel the growth in their own business from the burgeoning demand for non-QM financing.

iAnalyze will be unveiled at the annual MBA conference. It is expected to be widely available to the Sprout client network in early November.

About Sprout Mortgage

Founded in 2016, Sprout Mortgage is a leading national jumbo and non-QM lender whose innovative products, powerful technology, and precision underwriting deliver uncommonly good home financing solutions to consumers, investors and brokers whose needs are not commonly met by other mortgage companies. For more information, please visit www.sproutmortgagewholesale.com or www.sproutcorrespondent.com, or call 844-664-6100.

CONTACT:
Thomas Walek
Peaks Strategies
twalek@PeaksStrategies.com
917-353-7575

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sprout-mortgage-unveils-another-innovative-tool-to-automate-loan-approval-process-301401596.html

SOURCE Sprout Mortgage

Recommended Stories

  • This One Chart Shows Why Putting 20% Down on a Mortgage May Be a Mistake

    When you put 20% down on the purchase of a home, you don’t have to borrow as much money as someone whose down payment is only 5% or 10%. And as a result, your monthly mortgage payment may be considerably … Continue reading → The post This One Chart Shows Why Putting 20% Down on a Mortgage May Be a Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Upstart Stock?

    This company is changing how lenders gauge people's creditworthiness. It has massive growth potential and the stock price reflects that.

  • Why Amazon Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) jumped 3.3% on Friday after retail sales unexpectedly climbed in September. Concerns had been mounting that stubbornly high COVID-19 case counts, the end of enhanced unemployment benefits, and supply chain bottlenecks would conspire to weaken the retail industry's recovery. As the largest e-commerce company and second-biggest retailer (by sales) in the U.S., Amazon stands to benefit from these sales trends as it enters the all-important holiday shopping season.

  • As mortgage rates move higher, homeowners are making a miscalculation, data says

    New numbers suggest owners may be setting themselves up for disappointment.

  • Why Shares of Wells Fargo Are Up Today

    Overall, investors didn't seem pleased, sending the stock down about 1.5% yesterday. While regulatory work remains for the embattled bank, Wells Fargo continues to make progress in cutting expenses, as well as ramping up other areas of the bank like credit card lending and investment banking.

  • Why Duck Creek Technologies Stock Just Crashed 22%

    Shares of insurance industry software-as-a-service provider Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) collapsed in Friday trading, falling 21.7% through 1 p.m. EDT after reporting what -- at least at first glance -- appeared to be a fine fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report last night. Expected to earn $0.02 per share, pro forma, on sales of $69.1 million, Duck Creek turned in a $0.02 per share profit on sales of $70.8 million -- not a huge earnings beat, but a beat nonetheless. Recurring revenue at the software provider increased 41%, and subscription revenue grew 35%.

  • Mark Cuban just tripled his stake in Dogecoin — but his bet on these 2 stocks is 667x larger

    The billionaire likes the "meme token." Kind of.

  • Bank of America raises price target for 'bright spot' Affirm

    Jason Kupferberg, Bank of America Analyst, discusses why Affirm is considered a 'clear bright spot' in the buy now, pay later space.

  • 11 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best value stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Buffett’s investment strategies and go directly to read the 5 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett does not need any introduction in the investment world. He is […]

  • Goldman Sachs & 23andMe shares higher, Corsair Gaming trims revenue guidance

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • IBM earnings are about to change and could be ‘messy’ — Here is what you need to know

    International Business Machines Corp. earnings report has the potential to be "messy" as Big Blue spins off managed infrastructure-service business Kyndryl.

  • Tesla stock climbs to 8-month high after Jefferies boosts price target, profit view

    Shares of Tesla Inc. extended their recent surge to an eight-month high on Friday, after Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois raised his price target and earnings estimates, saying concerns over demand in the electric vehicle leader's key China market have now been put to rest.

  • SEC Approves Bitcoin ETF, Opening Crypto to Wider Investor Base

    After years of trial and error by would-be fund sponsors, cryptocurrency investing is finally opening up to the masses with the tacit U.S. approval of a bitcoin exchange-traded fund. ProShares, which filed for its Bitcoin Strategy ETF this past summer, may be the first to launch next week. Proponents of a bitcoin ETF believe the product will be more widely accessible for individuals interested in bitcoin than the actual cryptocurrency by giving investors a regulated alternative to the underlying digital asset.

  • Why Copper Stock Freeport-McMoRan Sizzled This Week

    Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) shares were on fire this week, popping 14.3%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. A torrid run in metal prices has sparked strong investor interest in the copper stock ahead of the company's quarterly earnings release. The biggest trigger for this stunning price surge is tight global supply, with copper inventories at the London Metal Exchange (LME) tumbling to levels last seen in 1974.

  • Should You Keep on Holding Your Facebook (FB) Position?

    Wedgewood Partners, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly portfolio net return of +2.75% was recorded by the fund for the third quarter of 2021, outperforming the S&P 500 Index that delivered a +0.58% return for the same period, and the […]

  • 3 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    Thanks to this saying, many new investors target cheap-looking companies whose low share prices seem like an incredible value. Well-known for its genetic testing and ancestry services, 23andMe Holding (NASDAQ: ME) somewhat quietly keeps its sights on upending the healthcare industry.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Tanked Friday

    Virgin Galactic delays its initial commercial launch as Blue Origin celebrates a triumphant flight this week.

  • Vulnerable U.S. homeowners face uncertainty as mortgage forbearance ends

    Close to half a million low-income homeowners in the United States, many of them minorities, are nearing the end of mortgage forbearance plans that allowed them to halt loan payments during the pandemic, presenting a test for the mortgage service firms tasked with helping struggling borrowers move onto payment plans they can afford. The number of borrowers exiting the plans is expected to surge over coming weeks as people who signed up early on in the pandemic reach the 18-month limit for forbearance. While close to 80% of homeowners who entered programs at some point in the pandemic have since exited them, the remaining 20% tend to live in areas with higher shares of minorities, or have lower credit scores and lower incomes, research shows.

  • The Reddit crowd has found a new tactic in the war against Wall Street: cutting brokers out altogether

    Meme stocks closed mixed on Thursday, but retail investors appear to be finally jumping in with the gusto on so-called direct registration.

  • Why Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Beam Therapeutics, Intellia Therapeutics, and Schrödinger Are Volatile This Week

    After the Food and Drug Administration paused Allogene Therapeutics' (NASDAQ: ALLO) clinical trials last week, the stock was crushed. The FDA's intervention appeared to spur trading by ARK Invest in Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BEAM), Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA), and Schrödinger (NASDAQ: SDGR).