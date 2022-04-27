U.S. markets close in 4 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,214.38
    +39.18 (+0.94%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,562.90
    +322.72 (+0.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,585.00
    +94.26 (+0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,892.64
    +2.16 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.75
    -0.95 (-0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,882.50
    -21.60 (-1.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.36
    -0.18 (-0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0551
    -0.0092 (-0.87%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8090
    +0.0370 (+1.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2544
    -0.0029 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5290
    +1.3190 (+1.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,006.17
    -11.80 (-0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    904.96
    +12.04 (+1.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,439.25
    +53.06 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,386.63
    -313.48 (-1.17%)
     

Sprouts Farmers Market To Begin Selling Mananalu's Infinitely Recyclable Bottled Water

·3 min read

Through a new partnership with Sprouts, actor Jason Momoa's aluminum bottled water company has found a nationwide retailer with a shared commitment to preserving the environment

BOONE, N.C. and PHOENIX, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprouts Farmers Market and Mananalu went all out this Earth Day with the launch of their retail partnership, which allows customers to purchase Mananalu's purified drinking water at Sprouts locations nationwide. For every bottle purchased at Sprouts, Mananalu will continue to remove the equivalent of one plastic bottle from ocean-going waste together with rePurpose Global.

The partnership occurs at a pivotal time for Mananalu, dovetailing with the company's latest social media campaign–#makewaves–in which founder and actor Jason Momoa encourages celebrity friends and consumers to swap their plastic water bottle for a bottle of Mananalu. It also represents a shift in Mananalu's overall sales strategy, which until recently was primarily direct-to-consumer.

When Mananalu began exploring a retail strategy, it was of critical importance to find a grocer with a shared commitment to sustainability, especially as today's consumer increasingly gravitates towards brands that align with their values and priorities. With a focus on farm-fresh produce, innovation and an industry-leading approach to sustainability and ethical product sourcing, Sprouts was the natural choice (no pun intended).

"Our entry into the grocery space represents an important step in Mananalu's mission to eliminate single-use plastic water bottles, and we are thrilled to have found a partner that shares our commitment to this important cause," said Mananalu CEO David Cuthbert.

In addition to selling Mananalu's aluminum-bottled water in over 380 locations nationwide, Sprouts is further promoting the brand to its eco-conscious customers through their Innovation Table and "Find a New Favorite" feature.

About Mananalu
Mananalu is a water brand on a mission to empower the world to stop drinking from single-use plastics. "Mana" means the sacred spirit of life in Hawaiian. "Nalu" means a powerful wave that pushes across the ocean. Founded by actor, environmentalist, and Hawaiian-native, Jason Momoa, Mananalu is creating a wave of change and fighting plastic pollution by bottling water with infinitely recyclable aluminum. To learn more, visit www.mananalu.com or follow us on Instagram (@mananalu.water, #makewaves #imwithmomoa).

About Sprouts Farmers Market
Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates more than 380 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sprouts-farmers-market-to-begin-selling-mananalus-infinitely-recyclable-bottled-water-301534396.html

SOURCE Mananalu

Recommended Stories

  • Ford Shakes Up EV Truck Race Against Rivian, GM and Tesla

    Which among Ford , General Motors , Rivian and Tesla will emerge victorious? One key thing they have in common: full order books, even though some models - the electric Chevrolet Silverado and the Tesla Cybertruck - have not entered production. If the legacy car manufacturer does not say so, its ambitions in electrification are based on this vehicle.

  • With U.S. Solar Power Hurting, Enphase Expands in Europe. Its Stock Is Rising.

    Enphase Energy still makes more than 80% of its revenue in the U.S., which has been a tough market in the past few quarters.

  • California desalination plant hits regulatory hurdle

    (Reuters) -A proposed California desalination plant that would produce 50 million gallons of drinking water per day failed a crucial regulatory hurdle on Monday, possibly dooming a project that had been promoted as a partial solution for sustained drought. The staff of the California Coastal Commission recommended denying approval of the Huntington Beach plant proposed by Poseidon Water, controlled by the infrastructure arm of Canada's Brookfield Asset Management. The commission's staff said the project was more susceptible to sea-level rise than was understood when it was first proposed more than two decades ago.

  • Electric car ranges triple to close gap on petrol engines

    The average battery-powered car can now travel almost 260 miles on a single charge after an "electric decade" in which ranges have trebled and the number of available vehicles has surged almost 15-fold.

  • Woman rescued after surviving in a forest for six days on yogurt and snow

    Sheena Gullett was stranded in a broken down car after it became stuck in the snow in California and her friend went for help A woman was stranded in a remote northern California forest for six days. Photograph: Sammy Deleo/Associated Press A woman stranded for six days in a broken-down car in a remote northern California forest survived by rationing yogurt and eating snow, authorities said. The ordeal of Sheena Gullett, 52, was detailed in a Facebook post by the Lassen county sheriff’s office.

  • Energy Demand Spurs Sasol to Accelerate Green Hydrogen Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s scramble to find new sources of energy to reduce its reliance on Russia has given Sasol Ltd., South Africa’s biggest fuel producer, a new purpose to accelerate its green hydrogen plans.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names EnvoyAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf Hitler‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s

  • Fort Worth becomes first city in the United States to mine bitcoin after council vote

    The city will operate three Bitcoin mining machines donated by the Texas Blockchain Council. It’s part of the city’s broader goal to become a home for technology and innovation.

  • Incandescent light bulbs being phased out to save energy

    The Biden administration is scrapping old-fashioned incandescent light bulbs, speeding an ongoing trend toward more efficient lighting that officials say will save households, schools and businesses billions of dollars a year. Rules finalized by the Energy Department will require manufacturers to sell energy-efficient light bulbs, accelerating a longtime industry practice to use compact fluorescent and LED bulbs that last 25 to 50 times longer than incandescent bulbs. The Trump administration had slowed an earlier phaseout of incandescents, saying it was targeting rules that burden businesses.

  • Cisco's Green Buildings: Good for the Planet and Our Well-Being

    By Jordan Hart-White

  • Climate activist shareholders are gaining support, but not where it counts

    Without the support of asset managers like BlackRock, the odds are steep against proposals seeking to force banks to clean up their lending.

  • Almost 60% of Bitcoin mining now on sustainable energy: BMC

    The Bitcoin Mining Council, a voluntary forum of cryptocurrency mining companies supported by Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Inc., said its latest quarterly survey showed the global Bitcoin mining industry is relying more on electricity from sustainable sources. See related article: Can Ethereum’s proof-of-stake transition save the planet? Fast facts The global Bitcoin mining industry had a […]

  • Ford begins production of the electric F-150 Lightning

    Ford's modern-day Model T moment has arrived.

  • Apple is seeking entrepreneurs of color for its green technology accelerator program

    Apple is gearing up for the second iteration of its Impact Accelerator program, which aims to give a boost to Black, Indigenous and Latinx business owners working on green technologies.

  • Record-breaking heat wave gripping India and Pakistan threatens crops, leaves millions sweltering

    A spring heat wave is scorching parts of India and Pakistan, with record-breaking April temperatures of 120 degrees Fahrenheit forecast along the border of the two countries in the coming days.

  • Storing Water Underground for Future Use

    What if you could save the water that falls in rainier seasons for use during times of drought? Scientists at Dow’s Terneuzen site in the Netherlands are working with farmers to do just that, and t...

  • Climate change: 'Nature bounces back when given a chance,' Planet CEO says

    As climate change increasingly disrupts complicated earth systems in unprecedented ways, one company hopes to use high-resolution satellite imaging to better understand how the planet is changing.

  • Turning Carbon Dioxide Into Sustainable Fuel: United and Oxy Low Carbon Ventures Announce Collaboration With Biotech Firm to Create New Fuel Sources

    CHICAGO and HOUSTON, April 26, 2022 /3BL Media/ - United Airlines Ventures (UAV) and Oxy Low Carbon Ventures (OLCV) announced a collaboration with Houston-based biotech firm Cemvita Factory to comm...

  • Bears in downtown Asheville aren't going anywhere; here's what to do if you see one

    Residents and tourists spotted a bear strolling through downtown Asheville on April 21, 2022.

  • Ford juices production of Lightning F-150 electric truck to meet demand

    DEARBORN, Mich. (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Tuesday started regular manufacturing of its F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck, the most prominent emblem of the 119-year-old company's drive to retool for a new century. Ford workers, top executives and a group of F-150 Lightning customers joined a party at Ford's Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan, marking the sharp acceleration of the assembly system. Ford has been building Lightnings for several weeks, parking them in lots around its Dearborn headquarters.

  • Baby rhinos give hope to saving endangered species

    As conservationists race to protect endangered rhinos, a group in South Africa has found hope through miracle baby calves born in the world’s largest private rhino sanctuary.