Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that Sprouts Farmers Market's (NASDAQ:SFM) stock increased significantly by 21% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Sprouts Farmers Market's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Sprouts Farmers Market is:

24% = US$254m ÷ US$1.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.24.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Sprouts Farmers Market's Earnings Growth And 24% ROE

To begin with, Sprouts Farmers Market has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 13% which is quite remarkable. This probably laid the groundwork for Sprouts Farmers Market's moderate 12% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then performed a comparison between Sprouts Farmers Market's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 10% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is SFM worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SFM is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Sprouts Farmers Market Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Given that Sprouts Farmers Market doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Sprouts Farmers Market's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

