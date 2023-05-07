Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Sprouts Farmers Market, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$376m ÷ (US$3.2b - US$515m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

Thus, Sprouts Farmers Market has an ROCE of 14%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 12% generated by the Consumer Retailing industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Sprouts Farmers Market compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Sprouts Farmers Market here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Sprouts Farmers Market Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Sprouts Farmers Market doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 18%, but since then they've fallen to 14%. However it looks like Sprouts Farmers Market might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Key Takeaway

To conclude, we've found that Sprouts Farmers Market is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 66% over the last five years. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Sprouts Farmers Market you'll probably want to know about.

