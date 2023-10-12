Sprouts Farmers Market opens a new Austin store Friday. Details on all the free giveaways

A new Sprouts Farmers Market is swinging open its doors in Austin.

Sprouts, an organic grocery store chain, will open on Friday at 1201 Barbara Jordan Blvd. in the Mueller neighborhood. A ribbon cutting is scheduled for 6:45 a.m. and the store will open to customers at 7 a.m.

Discounts, free lunches, samples, games and prizes will be part of the opening weekend. Here are details of plans for the weekend:

A “pop-up party” in front of the store will offer samples of seasonal produce from a tasting bar. Visitors can play games, have their faces painted, watch artists carve large produce and participate in a “guess the weight” contest of an oversized piece of produce. Activities will take place from Friday through Sunday.

The first 200 shoppers on Friday and Saturday will receive a free ‘Goodness it’s Free’ reusable goodie bag filled with products and samples. Inside the store, shoppers can taste new products while they shop at the Vendor Village.

On Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m., shoppers will be provided a free hotdog lunch from Boar’s Head, Kettle Brand potato chips and Hero Bakery, while supplies last.

On Sunday, beginning at noon, dog lovers can receive dog treats from Bundle X Joy and kids will be given a reusable coloring tote activity, while supplies last.

Music and prize giveaways will take place throughout the weekend. The Mueller location will be open daily from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Shoppers will also have the chance to win a $500 Sprouts gift card through midnight Oct. 15 when they sign up on Sprout's website. Additionally, customers who text “MUELLER” to 777-688 will receive 20% off their purchase over the weekend when they scan their app account barcode at checkout.

Through Sprouts’ Food Rescue program, the Mueller store will donate groceries that are no longer fit for sale but are safe to consume to the Central Texas Food Bank.

The Sprouts Farmers Market company began in 2002 and marketed healthy living at a lower price. Headquartered in Phoenix, Sprouts has grown into one of the largest U.S. retailers of natural and organic food. The grocer has about 31,000 employees and operates nearly 400 stores in 23 states nationwide.

Other Austin Sprouts locations include 4006 S. Lamar Blvd., 6920 Menchaca Road and 10225 Research Blvd.

