Sprouts is out, so what will replace former Wall bowling alley once targeted for grocery?

The Lanes at Sea Girt, a bowling alley on Route 35, will close May 17 after more than 60 years. The property has been sold. But first, it is having one last week of concerts and bowling. Members of a variety of bands come together in the center bowling lanes to play live music for those bowling around them. Sea Girt, NJTuesday, May 11, 2021

WALL - With Sprouts Farmers Market out, what's next for the former Lanes at Sea Girt property on Route 35?

"We're disappointed that Sprouts didn't work out, but we're already back in the market, looking for a great user for this prime property and we have every expectation the township will work with us to make it happen," Andy Gottesman, principal at Gottesman Real Estate Partners, told What's Going There.

Gottesman Real Estate Partners, which also owns Sea Girt Square shopping center next door, wanted to construct a 23,375-square-foot Sprouts Farmers Market as well as 3,500 square feet of additional retail space, according to the development application.

The application had one hearing before the Wall Planning Board on Oct. 16, during which members voiced concerns about the size of the project. Last month, the hearing was carried to the board's May meeting, but the developer has since pulled the proposal.

A rendering of a proposed Sprouts supermarket planned for the former Lanes at Sea Girt on Route 35 in Wall.

What's Going There in Wall? Local restaurant chain Tommy's Tavern + Tap coming to this shopping center

So Sprouts Farmers Market is off the table. "We're looking at a number of retail and office uses that would be a credit to the community on its main thoroughfare," Gottesman said. "We will take our time if necessary to make sure we find a great use for that site."

Gottesman Real Estate Partners bought the Lanes at Sea Girt property in March 2021 for $3 million, according to property records. A couple of months later, the bowling alley, a fixture for more than six decades, closed. The building was later demolished.

What's Going There in Wall? This local favorite ice cream chain is filling a hole at ShopRite plaza

"It's really important for us to do the right thing there," he said.

Township Committeeman Timothy Farrell said the township expects the property will be developed.

"Retail with stores that are applicable to the demographics would be terrific," he said.

What's Going There in Wall? Landmark Atlantic Club bought by biggest private fitness business; new things coming

David P. Willis, an award-winning business writer, has covered business, retail, real estate and consumer news at the Asbury Park Press for 25 years. He writes APP.com's What's Going There column and can be reached at dwillis@gannettnj.com. Please sign up for his weekly newsletter and join his What's Going There page on Facebook for updates.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: New retail hoped for former Wall bowling alley after Sprouts drops out