Sprouts sells dehydrated meals from company with Boulder ties

Olivia Doak, Daily Times-Call, Longmont, Colo.
4 min read
0

Apr. 26—A Durango-based company with ties to Boulder is now selling its dehydrated meals and instant lattes in Sprouts grocery stores nationwide.

Farm to Summit, founded in 2021, focuses on creating healthy, enjoyable dehydrated meals with sustainability in mind. The products were sold at the Boulder Farmers Market for the past two years.

"People were super receptive to it and it was great for us from a business standpoint to bring it to a whole other sample of people and see what their reactions were," co-founder Jane Barden said. "I was pleased because it was exactly what I'd hoped, that the people of Boulder would be right in line with how we were thinking and really loving the mission."

Now, Farm to Summit products are available at any Sprouts location through the end of June, including in Boulder. It's part of the grocery store's "New for You" program in which new products are sold for 90 days. After the 90 days, Sprouts tracks the sale data and each store decides whether to continue selling the product.

"It's definitely a risk but at the same time it's a really awesome opportunity," Barden said.

Boulder resident Martin DeFrance said it's "fantastic" that the products are in Sprouts. He loves taking Farm to Summit meals on his backpacking trips but can't always plan ahead and order them online.

"I love backpacking a lot and food has always been a bit of a crux because a lot of the backpacking meals right now, your common ones, just have a lot of additives and preservatives and a lot of nasty things. They don't taste that good and don't make you feel good," DeFrance said, adding, "You want a big, tasty meal at the end of the day that makes you feel good."

Barden and co-founder Louise Barton met in Boulder while Barton obtained her master's degree at the University of Colorado Boulder. They still have friends and family in Boulder.

Barton said selling their product in Sprouts is a big deal for them, allowing for greater exposure and getting their name out there.

"We're still a very small company so fulfilling the order was chaos at its finest," Barton said. "But I think ultimately we're incredibly proud."

One of Farm to Summit's missions is sustainability. The products use only compostable packaging, and the bags for the meals are omnidegradable, which means they will decompose entirely even if it ends up in a landfill.

"We create dehydrated meals and instant lattes and we have a really big focus on using upcycled or imperfect produce," Barden said. "Our meals are entirely vegetarian with some vegan options."

Barden said even on small, local Colorado farms a lot can go to waste, and they're able to use a lot of that produce.

"I think that we just saw that there was this specific style of product missing within the industry," Barden said.

DeFrance said he loves that Farm to Summit meals are made with upcycled produce.

"Environmental care is a big thing for me and it's really important as a Colorado citizen, so to use a company that is keeping food from being thrown away, it's helping mitigate our over-farming issue and also helping local farmers," he said.

Barton said more and more people tell her they're eating the meals at home, in the car or at the airport. The food is easy, healthy and sustainable and doesn't have to be just for camping.

"Sprouts is really that segue into mainstream folks that aren't just campers or backpackers," Barton said.

The idea for Farm to Summit came in 2020, and the product was launched at the Durango Farmers Market in May of 2021. A few stores approached them asking to sell the product, and in 2022 it expanded to grow into other towns and regions.

"Since then we've really grown quite a lot pretty quickly," Barden said. "We're in about 80 independent retailer stores across the states and then our most recent success has been landing this trial contract with Sprouts."

Farm to Summit products launched April 1 in Sprouts where it will be sold for 90 days. For more information, visit farmtosummit.com.

