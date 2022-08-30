U.S. markets close in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,991.88
    -38.73 (-0.96%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,857.91
    -241.08 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,880.80
    -136.87 (-1.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,858.85
    -24.09 (-1.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.38
    -4.63 (-4.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,737.40
    -12.30 (-0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    18.32
    -0.35 (-1.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0027
    +0.0026 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1290
    +0.0190 (+0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1659
    -0.0047 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.7210
    +0.0110 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,754.51
    -466.79 (-2.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    466.47
    -10.93 (-2.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,358.22
    -69.09 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,195.58
    +316.62 (+1.14%)
     

Spruce Technology Recognized in Prestigious Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing U.S. Private Companies

·2 min read

CLIFTON, N.J., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed on August 9 their list of America's top 5,000 fastest growing private companies. Spruce Technology [Spruce], is ranked 131 in New Jersey, 378 in New York, and 368 in the IT services category on this esteemed list.

Spruce Technology Logo
Spruce Technology Logo

Inc. 5000 list represents .07% of private US companies.

"The past couple of years have been challenging for businesses of all shapes and sizes. Successful companies have had to adapt to a new world of doing business and the changing needs of their clients. I am so proud of the wonderful work, and growth, Spruce has achieved during these times. This is a special honor that speaks volumes about our agility, company, culture, leadership, evolving services, and the people who make this all a reality: our employees. Their hard work, passion, and dedication is remarkable," said Srini Penumella, CEO of Spruce.

First introduced in 1982, the Inc. 5000 list today represents the top .07% of all privately owned companies in the United States and ranked by revenue percentage growth from 2018 to 2021. But what makes inclusion in this year's list most impressive are the rapid changes caused by the pandemic, unprecedented changing client needs, and challenging economic landscape.

"The key to our success is transparent leadership; truly understanding our client's IT challenges; hiring the best talent; and providing a culture and career growth to retain them. This recognition also would not be realized without the trust our clients place in us every day and the close relationships we have with our strategic partners. Spruce is excited about this honor and the future of our company," said Srini.

About Spruce Technology
Spruce Technology is a full-service information technology consulting firm providing cutting-edge solutions for our clients across the public and commercial sectors. Since 2006, Spruce has been solving problems by building scalable systems and fortifying security for clients around the world, combining intellect and ingenuity to drive progress. As a leader in delivering results through our multifaceted approach to IT consulting, Spruce specializes in areas such as cybersecurity, digital experiences, and data services. Visit us at SpruceTech.com

Contact: Kristen Mazza, kmazza@sprucetech.com 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spruce-technology-recognized-in-prestigious-inc-5000-list-of-fastest-growing-us-private-companies-301613341.html

SOURCE Spruce Technology Inc

Recommended Stories

  • I set up a company with friends. It has sales of $1 million. Two partners hijacked control of the bank accounts, and want to push others out. What can we do?

    ‘I suggested we pay them salaries like any other employee, on top of their profit share. They did not seem to like this idea.’

  • Jeff Bezos used to flip burgers at McDonald’s. Here’s what it taught him about management

    Jeff Bezos tweeted that he still loves McDonald’s 40 years after working the morning shift. He’s said this first job taught him responsibility.

  • Blue Apron CEO: ‘Meal kits have evolved quite a bit’

    Blue Apron CEO Linda Findley joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the meal kit company's 10 year anniversary, competition, and growth in the at-home food space.

  • Exxon Escalates Dispute With Russia Over Barred Exit From Giant Oil Project

    The U.S. oil company has notified Moscow it will sue unless the government lifts a decree banning Exxon from selling its stake in a venture in which it has invested for decades.

  • Aerospace giant looks to add hundreds of employees after acquiring 2 Denver metro businesses

    Hiring has grown intensely competitive, so the company has upped its signing bonuses for the most desired employees and doubled down on recruiting.

  • Exclusive-U.S. regulators to vet Alibaba, other Chinese firms' audits -sources

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -U.S. regulators have selected e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and other U.S.-listed Chinese companies for audit inspections starting next month, three sources familiar with the matter said. The move follows Friday's landmark audit deal between Beijing and Washington allowing U.S. regulators to vet accounting firms in mainland China and Hong Kong, potentially ending a long-running dispute that threatened to boot more than 200 Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges. Alibaba has been notified that it is among the first batch of Chinese companies whose audits will be inspected by the U.S. audit watchdog - Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) - in Hong Kong, the sources told Reuters.

  • Fluor exploring rezoning headquarters land for residential development

    Fluor could be looking to convert more than 22 acres of its headquarters grounds into a residential development.

  • Oil Retreats After Iraq Calms Supply Nerves Following Clashes

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined after Iraq’s state marketing company said exports haven’t been affected by violent clashes in Baghdad. Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesFed’s QT to Hit ‘Full Stride’ With Central Bank Shrinking $9 Trillion PortfolioSingapore Unveils Long-Term Work Visas to End Talent CrunchWest Texas Interme

  • Russia Confounds the West by Recapturing Its Oil Riches

    Moscow is raking in more revenue than ever with the help of new buyers, new traders and the world’s seemingly insatiable demand for crude. “Nobody’s brave enough to embargo 7.5 million barrels a day of Russian oil and oil products.”

  • German inflation hits highest level in almost 50 years - live updates

    EU draws up emergency plan to cut energy costs FTSE 100 rises 0.7pc David Willetts: The system has worked for Boomers at every stage of their lives Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Inflation, Social Security, healthcare, the 4% rule — your retirement questions answered

    ​I spend a significant amount of time reading the viewpoints of people who are planning for retirement or who are already retired. When I review retirement planning discussions on social media and elsewhere, I often find the participants show little understanding of how to proceed or even what some basic terms mean. What is discretionary spending?

  • Read the Letter Elon Musk Sent to Twitter With More Reasons to Terminate His Buyout

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk sent a letter to Twitter detailing additional reasons to terminate his $44 billion takeover deal.Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesFed’s QT to Hit ‘Full Stride’ With Central Bank Shrinking $9 Trillion PortfolioSingapore Unveils Long-Term Work Visas to End Talent CrunchIn a filing on Tuesday, law

  • You Can Make This Much Retirement Income Without Paying Taxes

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Oil slides more than $4 on inflation and Iraq exports

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell about $4 a barrel on Tuesday on fears that an inflation-induced weakening of global economies would soften fuel demand and as unrest in Iraq has not put a dent in the OPEC nation's crude exports. Brent crude futures for October settlement were down $4.43, or 4.2%, at $100.62 a barrel by 11:00 a.m. ET (1500 GMT) after touching a session low of $99.66 a barrel. This could prompt central banks in the United States and Europe to resort to more aggressive interest rate increases, which could slow economic growth and weigh on fuel demand.

  • Is Now a Bad Time to Retire?

    Retiring during a market downturn and soaring inflation can feel like sailing into the wind instead of the sunset. The market’s performance in the first few years of retirement can have a big impact on how long a nest egg lasts, partly because losses take a bigger bite out of a portfolio when it is typically at its largest, advisers and economists say. Of course, it isn’t always possible to time your retirement to coincide with a bull market.

  • Dell’s Shares Are Cheap, But Lately No One’s Buying

    (Bloomberg) -- As investors fled high-flying tech stocks this year, they turned to old-school companies such as computer maker Dell Technologies Inc., offering growth at a much cheaper price. Now that trade is running out of steam.Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesFed’s QT to Hit ‘Full Stride’ With Central Bank Shrinkin

  • Think California’s EV Rules Are Ridiculous? They Just Reflect Reality.

    The blowback from a ban on the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035 has been fierce--but it won't change the auto industry's direction.

  • Biden’s Latest Move to Lower Gas Prices Could Hurt Refiner Stocks

    Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm wants refineries to refocus on supplying domestic markets instead of sending more supplies abroad.

  • Bowlero Shares Surge as JPMorgan Initiates Coverage; Sees Huge Upside

    By Jarrett Banks Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) surged 10% on Tuesday after JPMorgan initiated coverage of with an overweight rating with a massive post-pandemic upside. JPMorgan Analyst […]

  • Elon Musk Cites Twitter Whistleblower in New Letter Seeking to Scrap Deal

    In a new bid to terminate his $44 billion agreement to buy the social-media platform, Elon Musk cites recent allegations by Twitter’s former chief security officer.