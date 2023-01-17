U.S. markets open in 58 minutes

Spryker to Lead Digital Transformation for World’s Largest Franchise Pool Service Brand

Spryker Systems GmbH
·5 min read
Spryker Systems GmbH
Spryker Systems GmbH

Poolwerx has chosen Spryker to connect their online and in-store experiences through a combined omnichannel marketplace solution

BERLIN and NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spryker, the leading platform for Enterprise Marketplaces, Thing Commerce, and Unified Commerce, has announced that it has been chosen by Poolwerx, the world's largest franchise pool service brand, to lead their digital transformation initiative. Poolwerx is using Spryker’s solution to connect their digital and retail store experience and enable commerce across the entirety of their network.

Core to this transformation is enhancing the experience for clients, franchise partners and the Poolwerx team via a unique use of Spryker’s marketplace capabilities to deliver a new customer e-commerce portal, a franchise partner portal to manage their own products and orders, and an operator portal to provide visibility and operational capabilities across all environments and channels.

“We needed a system that enabled us to innovate at speed and adapt to whatever the future throws at us, whether it’s enabling smart pools through their ability to handle IoT data or creating new sales channels through their ability to activate voice. Our previous monolithic architecture simply couldn’t move fast enough and caused us to create workarounds that didn’t meet what our users required, nor deserved,” said Shannon O’Brien, Chief Innovation and Technology Officer at Poolwerx. “In today’s world, user experience expectations are moving faster than ever. Our teams and our clients need systems that get out of the way and enable them to do what they need to do easier, faster, better. If you’re doing what everyone else is doing, you remain mediocre. If you’re doing what no one is doing, you become exceptional. Spryker enables us to move faster toward becoming exceptional.”

Using their API-first approach, Spryker will connect previously disconnected systems across retail, service, and back-of-house architecture. This will enable Poolwerx to see and manage everything effectively from a single administrative portal provided by Spryker. Retail staff and service technicians will have the right information delivered to them in a timely manner and franchise partners will have significantly upgraded business capabilities. Most importantly, clients will be able to have a completely connected and easy to use omnichannel experience so they can spend more time enjoying their pool and less time worrying about it.

Poolwerx was in search of a commerce solution that could bring together various data from disconnected systems. With Spryker handling clienteling, order management and e-commerce, Poolwerx is able to deliver the most advanced commerce experiences in the pool industry globally.

“The team and I are excited about designing an omnichannel marketplace solution that is tailored to our business needs by utilizing Spryker’s headless architecture. The opportunities that this delivers for the overall commerce experience is infinite,” said O’Brien. “We have a long roadmap that we need to build out but we’re confident we can deliver on even the most complex workflows by utilizing Spryker’s composable platform.”

“The level of digital transformation being undertaken by Poolwerx will help them to truly leapfrog the competition and establish themselves with digitally enabled dominance in their market sector,” said Boris Lokschin, Co-Founder and CEO at Spryker. “Whether in store, online, or in the field with pool services, Poolwerx customers can expect the coming Spryker platform to provide them with the ability to purchase pool services and products anywhere, anytime on any device. Spryker’s composable and fully headless platform is the ideal partner for sophisticated commerce use cases and Poolwerx could not be a better example of the variety we support. Spryker is looking forward to partnering with Poolwerx to realize these goals and in doing so, significantly enhance franchise commerce capabilities and the overall digital experience and capabilities for both Poolwerx franchisees and customers.”

Poolwerx and Spryker will be presenting at NRF 2023 on January 17th at 2:45 pm at Level 1, Expo Stage 1. The fireside chat titled, “Sink or swim: How Poolwerx is reimagining their digital commerce future with Spryker,” will look at how the industry leader is digitally transforming their rapidly growing sophisticated franchise business with a fully composable platform and beyond.

About Poolwerx
Poolwerx is the world's largest global franchise pool service brand. Founded by entrepreneur John O'Brien in 1992, Poolwerx has grown to 560 service vehicles and 160 stores in the U.S., Australia, New Zealand. Poolwerx has multiple revenue streams, repeat clients, limited competition, is secure in the growing home services sector and is a technology leader. For more information visit www.poolwerx.com

About Spryker
Spryker is the leading composable commerce platform for enterprises with sophisticated business models to enable growth, innovation, and differentiation. Designed specifically for sophisticated transactional business, Spryker’s easy-to-use, headless, API-first model offers a best-of-breed approach that provides businesses the flexibility to adapt, scale, and quickly go to market while facilitating faster time-to-value throughout their digital transformation journey. As a global platform leader for B2B and B2C Enterprise Marketplaces, Thing Commerce, and Unified Commerce, Spryker has empowered 150+ global enterprise customers worldwide and is trusted by brands such as ALDI, Siemens, Hilti, and Ricoh. Spryker was recognized by Gartner® as a Visionary in the 2022 Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Commerce and was also ranked as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Commerce Solutions, Q2 2022. Spryker is a privately held technology company headquartered in Berlin and New York.

https://spryker.com
Follow Spryker on LinkedIn and Twitter

CONTACT: Contact details: press@spryker.com


