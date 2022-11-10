U.S. markets close in 4 hours 35 minutes

Spryte Labs releases Smart Requirements for instant team recommendations

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spryte Labs (www.sprytelabs.com) releases AI-powered smart requirements to connect clients instantaneously with development teams. Clients get instant pricing and vetted resources after specifying the requirements for their tech project. Clients estimate that this saves them 2-4 weeks and up to $30,000 of HR and personnel costs for each resource on a new project.

A typical attempt at hiring development professionals begins with short-listing partners and then selecting each member of the team for their tech projects after an arduous recruiting, testing and interviewing process. Spryte Labs' smart requirements replaces this entire process with a single click that intelligently matches each requirement with available teams from its global network of over 40,000 vetted developers.

Teams are available locally in the US or remotely in many locales around the world to fit all technology budgets. Spryte Labs grants clients the freedom to change the team as their needs evolve.

Smart requirements are designed to benefit decision makers of all levels of technical expertise in their pursuit of a technical solution. Smart requirements support the sourcing of everything from a single developer to a whole team.

Spryte Labs smart requirements can also be used to compare teams across geographies, team composition and tech stacks. This allows clients to compare the pricing of various options and make a more informed decision for their businesses. For each team member, their profile includes past experience and detailed standardized developer assessments as well as live pre-recorded interviews. For clients that require custom assessments for their teams, Spryte Labs introduces this into the vetting process.

About Spryte Labs: Spryte Labs powers technology. Embedded with industry-leading AI and a proprietary matching algorithm, Spryte Labs draws from a pool of over 40,000 resources from 300 leading technology firms, providing transparent pricing on tech teams calibrated to the needs of the most demanding clients. Existing customers include large financial institutions as well as high-growth start-ups. Get paid for growing the Spryte Labs network.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spryte-labs-releases-smart-requirements-for-instant-team-recommendations-301674720.html

SOURCE Spryte Labs, Inc.

