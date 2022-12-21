HEREFORD, England, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SPS is delighted to announce the publication of its Annual Global Insights Report 2022 to assist and inform travellers and the travel industry of Kidnap, Ransom, Extortion and Piracy events around the world according to their dedicated crisis management experts and intelligence. For over 30 years, SPS has been training and advising businesses and individuals across the globe to effectively address complex crisis management scenarios. SPS's tactical intelligence included in this report will keep people safe, reduce supply chain risks, protect assets, and enable better allocation of security resources to where they are needed most.

SPS Logo

"We are delighted to be able to offer this video and intelligence to our clients," said Andy Young, CEO at SPS. "We believe it will make a significant impact on decisions made by travellers to mitigate their risks going into 2023.

To view the report, visit www.sps-global.com/insights

About SPS

The SPS Global Assistance Group is a specialist global risk management and assistance business. Consisting of five international subsidiary companies, including Special Projects and Services Limited, which was established in 1991. The multinational business has offices in the United Kingdom, Singapore, South Africa, and Republic of Ireland. With a dedicated 24/7 Global Response Centre, SPS promises proprietary technological support systems and expert specialists, which collectively enable the business to proactively and effectively handle worldwide crisis response and evacuation situations. For more information visit, www.sps-global.com #Reassuringlythere

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1910156/SPS_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sps-announces-its-annual-kidnap-ransom-and-extortion-global-insights-report-2022-301707589.html