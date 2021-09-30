U.S. markets close in 5 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,363.75
    +4.29 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,339.96
    -50.76 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,566.85
    +54.41 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,229.59
    +4.29 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.89
    -0.94 (-1.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.50
    +25.60 (+1.49%)
     

  • Silver

    21.89
    +0.40 (+1.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1592
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5360
    -0.0050 (-0.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3484
    +0.0057 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.7200
    -0.2390 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,114.76
    +891.78 (+2.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,067.91
    -14.54 (-1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.07
    -22.09 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims: 362,000 Americans filed new claims last week

Weekly claims rise from a week ago and missed expectations of 330,000

Spudsy bags $3.3M to turn ‘ugly’ sweet potatoes into snacks

Christine Hall
·2 min read

Spudsy, a brand that upcycles imperfect sweet potatoes and turns them into plant-based snacks, announced Thursday that it raised $3.3 million in Series A funding in a round led by KarpReilly and Stage 1 Fund.

With the new funding, the company has raised a total of $6.5 million since the company was founded three years ago, Ashley Rogers, Spudsy founder and CEO told TechCrunch.

“Being a young brand, we don’t know everything, and these investors have a portfolio of food and beverage companies and have been doing this forever,” she said. “Their expertise and guidance has provided us checks and balances and connected us with Amazon and direct-to-consumer agencies.”

Rogers has been in the food industry for the past seven years and had founded another brand called Buff Bake, a protein cookie.

She sold her share of the company to her business partners and started Spudsy when she saw a white space in the market for a brand that focused on sweet potatoes to compete against others that were making snacks from other vegetables.

“We started with puff snacks — they were on trend and [we] saw no one else doing it,” she added.

In addition to the puff, which comes in five flavors, Spudsy launched a sweet potato “fry,” similar to a straw, in four flavors over the past year.

Spudsy claims that 150 million pounds of sweet potatoes end up in landfills due to minor imperfections like shape, size and color. The brand is currently working with a farm in South Carolina to use the potatoes left in the field and is on track to save 1 million of these so-called flawed sweet potatoes by the end of 2021, Rogers said.

Starting in the salted snack aisle made the most sense for the company. Salty snacks is one of the top-selling items in the snack category, accounting for $27 billion in sales in the United States in 2017, according to Statista. Rogers estimates that this has grown in the past four years to be between $30 and $36 billion.

However, her vision for the company is to “become a platform brand and live in different areas of the grocery store,” including frozen foods, bread, tortilla and any other carb. Spudsy products are already in Whole Foods, Kroger and Sam’s Club.

The company built out much of its executive suite last year and will focus some of the new capital to hiring, but most of it will go to supporting the “ton of national retailer” inquiries Spudsy is receiving and investing in store demonstrations.

Having launched the fries product line two months ago, most of the company’s focus is there for now, but Rogers is also looking at direct-to-consumer and Amazon sales.

“We have dabbled in DTC, but not focused on and plan to get that working next year,” she added.

Chinese startups rush to bring alternative protein to people’s plates

Recommended Stories

  • Speedata emerges from stealth with $70M and groundbreaking chip technology to accelerate big data analytics processing

    Datacenters are taking on ever-more specialized chips to handle different kinds of workloads, moving away from CPUs and adopting GPUs and other kinds of accelerators to handle more complex and resource-intensive computing demands. In the latest development, a startup called Speedata, which is building a processor (fabless) to cover the specific area of big data analytics, is coming out of stealth and announcing $70 million in funding to continue building its product and embark on its first commercial deals. In a market that's seeing a proliferation of purpose-built chipsets these days, Speedata claims to have, in its own words, "the world’s first dedicated processor for optimizing cloud-based database and analytic workloads."

  • Alphabet gives some Loon patents to SoftBank, open sources flight data and makes patent non-assertion pledge

    Alphabet's Loon was a stratospheric moonshot that saw the company fly high-altitude balloons to provide cellular network coverage to target areas. The project broke a lot of new ground, including developing technology that enabled balloons to navigate autonomously and stay in one area for long stretches of time, but ultimately came to an end. Now, Alphabet is divvying up the Loon assets, many of which are being either made available to others in the industry for free — or handed over to key partners and strategic investors.

  • DNA-based data storage platform Catalog raises $35M

    Conventional electronic media like flash drives and hard drives require energy consumption to process a vast amount of high-density data and information overload and are vulnerable to security issues due to the limited space for storage. There is also an expensive cost issue when it comes to transmitting the stored data. To solve the problems of traditional electronic media, a startup in Boston, Catalog, was founded in 2016 by MIT scientists including co-founder and CEO Hyunjun Park, developing an energy efficient, cost competitive, and more secure data storage and computation platform by using synthetic DNA.

  • Elevation Capital, General Catalyst lead $12M round into health insurance startup Loop Health

    Loop Health aims to be the “Oscar Health of India” and targets the country’s health insurance gap with its approach to primary care and insurance. The Pune-based company is also the latest startup to raise funding in this area, bringing in $12 million in Series A funding in a round co-led by Elevation Capital and General Catalyst. Joining the two firms is Vinod Khosla, through Khosla Ventures, YC Continuity Fund, Tribe Capital and a group of angel investors, including NoBroker founder and CEO Amit Kumar Agarwal, Livspace founder and COO Ramakant Sharma, Meesho co-founders Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal, Carbon Health co-founder and CEO Eren Bali, Codecademy co-founder and CEO Zach Sims and Maven Clinic founder and CEO Kate Ryder.

  • GM can't find the chips to enable Super Cruise in the next Cadillac Escalade

    The 2022 Cadillac Escalade won't have GM's hands-free driver assistance technology.

  • Tyson Fury can't wait to fight Deontay Wilder again, predicts another KO

    WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury tells Kevin Iole he is extremely motivated ahead of his trilogy match with Deontay Wilder after having the best training camp of his life.

  • Why United Natural Foods Shares Continue To Rise Today

    United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE: UNFI) is trading higher Wednesday on continued strength after the company on Tuesday announced better-than-expected fiscal fourth quarter earnings results and issued guidance above estimates. United Natural Foods reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.18 per share, which beat the estimate of 80 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $6.7 billion, which came in below the estimate of $6.85 billion. United Natural Foods expects fiscal 2022 ear

  • The Price of a Cup of Coffee Around the World

    Different coffee drinks are popular in different countries. But do those differences change the price? Take a look at the cost of coffee around the world.

  • 9 Discontinued Canned Foods You'll Never See Again

    Whether you're stocking up on shelf-stable foods during the pandemic or you just want to have something on hand for the days you don't feel like cooking, canned food is a pantry staple. Some canned options, like tuna or beans, can be included in healthy recipes. Others, like canned soup, are often loaded with sodium and preservatives.And while it's hard to imagine a grocery store without the canned-food aisle, not everything that comes in a tin has stood the test of time. Here are some of the mo

  • Get free coffee, deals Wednesday for National Coffee Day at Dunkin', Starbucks, Panera and more

    Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day and restaurants, convenience stores and brands alike are toasting the day by giving away free coffee and with deals.

  • How To Cook Broccoli

    There are several methods that will turn this much-maligned vegetable into a family-favorite.

  • It’s Pumpkin Spice Latte season. Here’s where you can get your fix around Charlotte.

    Skip Starbucks and go for these local PSL options instead — or another fall drink.

  • Modern Plant Based Foods in Discussions With Multiple Major Fast Food and Casual Dining Chains

    Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc., (CSE: MEAT) (" Modern Plant-Based Foods ") or (the "Company "), an award-winning plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that Modern Meat, its meat alternative division, has been receiving substantial interest from Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) and Casual Dining chains on suppling its plant-based meat alternative portfolio of products. The interested parties are in high-traffic areas such as malls, plazas, and even stand-alone restaurants.

  • How Canadians are dealing with rising food prices amid inflationary pressures

    According to a survey, Canadians are now shopping for discounted items more, and are also buying fewer meat products.

  • Earthier, more intense flavors and loaded with caffeine: A new wave of Vietnamese craft coffee blooms in America

    Vietnamese craft coffee almost didn't exist in America recently. Now there's a fresh crop of Vietnamese roasters from Philly to Austin to Seattle.

  • The Best and Worst Deals at Costco

    For some things, Costco warehouse deals might be the best. Others won't actually save you money. Here's what you need to skip and what you should buy at Costco.

  • A weeknight chicken recipe that won’t get any complaints

    Delicate boneless, skinless thighs cook quickly, aren’t prone to drying out and pair beautifully with a garlicky cucumber yoghurt, says Melissa Clark

  • Raw Honey Is Full of Sweet Health Benefits, From Antioxidants to Anti-inflammation

    From healing wounds to lowering inflammation, raw honey is so much more than just a natural sweetener.

  • 10 Popular Products That Costco Doesn’t Sell Anymore

    Costco, the wholesaling retailer, is a source of reliable bulk products for almost every aspect of our lives, from food to home furnishings, clothing, sports and leisure equipment and much more....

  • Why United Natural Foods Stock Popped Today

    Shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE: UNFI) were soaring today after the organic and natural food wholesaler smashed earnings estimates in its fourth-quarter earnings report. United Natural Foods, which is the biggest supplier to Whole Foods and serves 30,000 other organic grocery stores and conventional supermarkets, said revenue fell 0.5% to $6.74 billion as the company faced difficult comparisons with the year-ago quarter when Americans were avoiding restaurants. New CEO Sandy Douglas said in a statement, "I see significant opportunity to accelerate the value we create with and for our customers as well as the opportunity to make our operations more effective and efficient, both leading to continued profitable growth within our estimated $140 billion addressable market."