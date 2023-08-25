Spur (JSE:SUR) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At ZAR1.10

Spur Corporation Ltd's (JSE:SUR) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to ZAR1.10 on 18th of September. The payment will take the dividend yield to 8.0%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Spur's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Before this announcement, Spur was paying out 74% of earnings, but a comparatively small 64% of free cash flows. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 10.0% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 67% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The dividend has gone from an annual total of ZAR0.87 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of ZAR2.20. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.7% a year over that time. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's encouraging to see that Spur has been growing its earnings per share at 10% a year over the past five years. Recently, the company has been able to grow earnings at a decent rate, but with the payout ratio on the higher end we don't think the dividend has many prospects for growth.

Spur Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Spur is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Spur that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

