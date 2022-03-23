U.S. markets open in 5 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,505.75
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,719.00
    +10.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,646.75
    -7.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,082.70
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.96
    +0.69 (+0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,920.10
    -1.40 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    25.00
    +0.10 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1028
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.09
    -0.44 (-1.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3265
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.1290
    +0.3130 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,145.91
    -131.71 (-0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    966.48
    -6.07 (-0.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.72
    +34.33 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,040.16
    +816.05 (+3.00%)
     

Spurring Innovation for Decarbonization, Bukit Asam Unveils Bukit Asam Innovation Awards 2022: Greenovator

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TBNGY

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As an effort to produce newer decarbonization technology innovations in the mining field, particularly the coal mining activities, PT Bukit Asam Tbk (IDX:PTBA) launches a competition, Bukit Asam Innovation Awards 2022 (BAIA 2022) Greenovator. The launch event was conducted on hybrid format in Bali United Studio Jakarta, on March 22, 2022.

President Director of PT Bukit Asam Tbk Arsal Ismail gave a speech at the launch of the Bukit Asam Innovation Award 2022 Greenovator, Tuesday (22/03/2022)
President Director of PT Bukit Asam Tbk Arsal Ismail gave a speech at the launch of the Bukit Asam Innovation Award 2022 Greenovator, Tuesday (22/03/2022)

For the first time, Bukit Asam embraces the theme of decarbonization in the competition which is held every two years since 2014. The competition is also open for public, targeting participants from universities, startup companies, research institutions, and the public.

"We invite all best people and individuals in Indonesia, from innovators, researchers, and environmentalists, to take part in the BAIA 2022 Greenovator. Together, we strengthen creativity and innovations to create a greener environment," said Director of Bukit Asam, Arsal Ismail, during the launch event.

With the 2022 BAIA competition, Bukit Asam reaffirms its commitment to decarbonization, inviting more collaborations in mining research and technology to achieve the Indonesia's Net Zero Emission (NZE) target by 2060 or earlier.

Registration for the BAIA 2022 is open for public, starting from April to August 2022, through the website: greenovator.ptba.co.id.

Commitment to Decarbonization

Looking at the increasingly concerning climate change situation and the solemnity of Indonesia's commitment in the G20 Presidency to mitigate climate change and a sustainable energy transition, Bukit Asam is taking part in reducing global carbon emissions by providing more environmentally friendly energy.

Bukit Asam reinforces its existence and transformation to become an eco-friendly energy company. Some efforts in sustainability include the company's new portfolios in the new and renewable energy (EBT)-based power plant portfolio, coal downstream development, as well as setting up a Special Economic Zone in Tanjung Enim for chemical industry.

Bukit Asam also increases initiatives in carbon management and integration program to socialize the implementation of decarbonization for all mining operations, including coal.

"Currently, Bukit Asam is carrying out various activities related to carbon management. They include reclamation, decarbonization for mining operations, as well as initiating studies for carbon capture, utilization, and storage," said Arsal.

In mining operations, Bukit Asam has implemented two decarbonization programs. They are: 1) Eco Mechanized Mining, which replaces fossil fuels mining equipment to electricity, and 2) E-Mining Reporting System, which minimizes the conventional fuel-based monitoring with real-time and energy efficient online reporting.

The Stages of BAIA 2022 Competition

BAIA 2022 is inviting all groups of innovators from universities, startups, and research institutes to create innovations in two main categories: 1) CCUS, which includes the innovation work of post-combustion processes in Power Generation activities of Steam Power (PLTU) and gasification plant; and 2) Carbon Reduction, which includes innovative works related to carbon reduction efforts in coal mining activities.

After submission of the application and proposal, the team of juries will evaluate the submitted proposals. Participants with the best innovations will be invited to present and test the findings in front of the juries.

Based on the assessment by the team and the juries, the winners of the BAIA 2022 competition will be announced and awarded, and their innovations will be registered as Joint Intellectual Property Rights (HAKI) between the participants and Bukit Asam.

"We appreciate the consistent and serious efforts by Bukit Asam. This competition will be a big step for all of us, especially the coal mining sector, in reducing carbon emissions. Hopefully, through this event, we will get innovators who will become carbon handlers in achieving our sustainability goals," said Arya Sinulingga as Special Staff to the Minister of SOEs during the BAIA 2022's launch event.

www.ptba.co.id

SOURCE PT Bukit Asam Tbk

Recommended Stories

  • Ethereum is one step closer to solving a major criticism, and beating Bitcoin

    The change would reduce Ether’s energy consumption by 99%.

  • Gas prices: 'We're starting to see demand destruction', says expert

    High gasoline prices are already impacting demand, according to one energy expert.

  • Oil Prices Set To Fall As New ‘Iran Nuclear Deal’ Nears Completion

    A new nuclear deal with Iran appears imminent and with it a 5-10 percent immediate drop in oil prices

  • Two Wisconsin gas stations are suing a competitor for its low fuel prices

    Both claim the company is violating the Unfair Sales Act.

  • Tesla opens first European gigafactory in Berlin

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss Tesla opening its first European gigafactory in Berlin.

  • Fertilizer prices just hit a record high sparking fears of global starvation and the worst food insecurity level since World War II

    The price of fertilizer is up more than 40% in the last month. This will hit the Middle East especially hard, while war rages in Ukraine. It's a tinderbox.

  • COVID vaccine maker Moderna flags Japan ambition with sumo sponsorship

    Moderna Inc is sponsoring sumo flags in its first such promotion in Japan, as the U.S. firm seeks to build on its new-found renown in COVID-19 vaccines and wrestle market share from compatriot Pfizer Inc. The flags, known as kensho-hata, are held by banner bearers circling the sumo ring and have traditionally served as ads for everyday goods such as vitamins, teas, juices and rice. Moderna debuted its banner on March 13 at the start of the national sport's two-week spring tournament - a simple white design with the company name in chunky, red, sumo-style script.

  • Wheat prices soar on Ukraine fears, but U.S. growers can't cash in

    After Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global wheat futures soaring, U.S. farmer Vance Ehmke was eager to sell his grain. Local prices shot up roughly 30% to nearly $12 a bushel, about the highest Ehmke could recall in 45 years of farming near the western Kansas town of Healy. Instead of reaping a windfall, Ehmke found a commodities market turned upside down.

  • Dancing Musk hands drivers first Teslas from new German gigafactory

    GRUENHEIDE, Germany (Reuters) -Elon Musk was cheered as he oversaw the handover of Tesla's first German-made cars at its Gruenheide plant on Tuesday, marking the start of the U.S. automaker's inaugural European hub just two years after it was first announced. Loud music played as 30 clients and their families got a first glimpse of their shining new vehicles through a glitzy, neon-lit Tesla branded tunnel, clapping and cheering as Tesla Chief Executive Musk danced and joked with fans. "This is a great day for the factory," Musk said, describing it as "another step in the direction of a sustainable future".

  • Oil prices rise as U.S. stockpiles decline amid tight market

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Wednesday as a reported drop in U.S. crude inventories increased concerns about tight global supplies amid the hit to Russian exports from economic sanctions. Brent crude futures climbed $1.77, or 1.53%, to $117.25 a barrel at 0443 GMT, after falling 14 cents in the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.51, or 1.38%, to $110.78 a barrel, after losing 36 cents on Tuesday.

  • Russia warns of sharp Caspian pipeline oil export drop after storm

    Pavel Sorokin, a deputy energy minister, said the second berth could also turn out to be damaged after initial information about one of the three being damaged by a storm. A storm in Russia's section of the Black Sea has damaged loading equipment of CPC, one of the world's biggest oil pipelines, which ships crude from Kazakhstan to global markets, its operator said earlier on Tuesday.

  • Wells Fargo’s $28 Billion Oil Lenders Are Ready for This Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- One year after Wells Fargo & Co. became one of the last big U.S. banks to make a net-zero promise, essentially marking its enormous oil and gas loan business for extinction, the bankers who dole out billions of dollars to fossil fuel aren’t panicking.Most Read from BloombergChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineUkraine Update: Ze

  • Europe divided over Russian oil sanctions

    EU leaders are deadlocked over whether to hit the Russian energy sector with crippling sanctions as fury mounts over the Kremlin’s “war crimes” in Ukraine.

  • China Faces Worst Crop Conditions Ever Due to Climate Change

    (Bloomberg) -- More extreme weather caused by rising global temperatures — compounded by geopolitical turmoil and the pandemic — is hindering China’s effort to ensure food supplies for its 1.4 billion population. Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkChina Plane Crash Update: Pilots Didn’t Answer Calls as Jet DovePresi

  • Volkswagen exec on the electric VW bus: 'I’ve never seen this much demand for a vehicle'

    Volkswagen Group of America President and CEO Scott Keogh joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the automaker's investment in North American manufacturing, the chip shortage, the electric VW bus, and what's driving the transition to electric vehicles.

  • Traders warn of Russia-related diesel and gas shortages

    LAUSANNE (Reuters) -Energy and commodity markets are in shock after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the world's top trading firms said on Tuesday, warning of gas and diesel shortages in Europe and economic recession if Russian flows fall further. Prices across gas, oil, metals and agricultural markets have soared since the invasion and become so volatile that companies have had to cut traded volumes owing to strained liquidity. The chief executives of four of the biggest energy traders - Vitol, Gunvor, Mercuria and Trafigura - said the gas market in particular had become dysfunctional owing to unmanageable margin calls.

  • Which Really Costs More: Charging an EV or Filling Up Your Tank With Gas?

    Electric vehicles and gas cars have always come with a tradeoff. Fully electric vehicles are more expensive to buy, but they're cheaper to own because they're cheaper to fuel and maintain -- and they...

  • Finland's Nokian Tyres defends move to retain control of Russian factory

    HELSINKI (Reuters) -Finland's Nokian Tyres PLC said on Tuesday it would continue production in Russia to retain control of its local factory, at a time when many companies are halting operations in protest at Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Before the Ukraine war, Nokian produced about 80% of the 20 million tyres it makes a year in Russia. It makes passenger car tyres in Russia, while tyres for heavier vehicles are made in Finland or elsewhere.

  • Tesla delivers the first vehicles from its German Gigafactory

    Tesla will deliver the first 30 Model Y cars manufactured at its $5.5 billion Grenheide, Germany Gigafactory that officially opens today.

  • Adobe Is Just Not Ready for a Recovery Rally

    Prices are in a downtrend below the declining 50-day moving average line and the bearish 200-day line. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line peaked before prices did in September. The OBV line has made a small bounce in March but it might be close to breaking the downtrend from December.