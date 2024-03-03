Spur's (JSE:SUR) Dividend Will Be ZAR0.95

The board of Spur Corporation Ltd (JSE:SUR) has announced that it will pay a dividend of ZAR0.95 per share on the 25th of March. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 7.3%.

Spur's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Spur was earning enough to cover the previous dividend, but it was paying out quite a large proportion of its free cash flows. The company is clearly earning enough to pay this type of dividend, but it is definitely focused on returning cash to shareholders, rather than growing the business.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 12.7% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 65% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was ZAR1.10 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was ZAR2.20. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.2% a year over that time. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Spur has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 13% per annum. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While Spur is earning enough to cover the dividend, we are generally unimpressed with its future prospects. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Spur that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

