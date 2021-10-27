U.S. markets open in 2 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,563.75
    -1.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,647.00
    +3.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,531.25
    -13.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,284.70
    -9.20 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.65
    -1.00 (-1.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.70
    -5.70 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    -0.08 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1592
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.13
    +0.89 (+5.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3721
    -0.0042 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7350
    -0.3940 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,898.03
    -3,902.80 (-6.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,412.91
    -92.24 (-6.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,263.02
    -14.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,098.24
    -7.77 (-0.03%)
     

SPX FLOW to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 10, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW), a leading provider of process solutions for the nutrition, health and industrial markets, announced today its plan to report third quarter 2021 financial results on November 10, 2021. During a conference call at 8 a.m. EST, SPX FLOW President and Chief Executive Officer Marc Michael and Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jaime Easley will discuss the company's third quarter 2021 results. Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial in five minutes prior to the start of the call. The call will be webcast simultaneously via the company's website at www.spxflow.com, and the slide presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the site. An archive of the webcast will be available through the company's website after the call.

SPX FLOW, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/SPX FLOW, Inc.)
SPX FLOW, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/SPX FLOW, Inc.)

Conference Call:
Dial in: 888-346-3479
From outside the United States: + 1 412-317-5178
Passcode: SPX FLOW

About SPX FLOW, Inc.:

Based in Charlotte, N.C., SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW) improves the world through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of nutrition, health and industrial markets. SPX FLOW had approximately $1.4 billion in 2020 annual revenues and has operations in more than 30 countries and sales in more than 140 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com.

Investor Contacts:
Scott Gaffner
VP, Investor Relations and Strategic Insights
704-752-4485
investor@spxflow.com

Media Contact:
Peter Smolowitz
External Communications Manager
Peter.Smolowitz@spxflow.com
704-390-6918

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spx-flow-to-report-third-quarter-2021-results-on-november-10-2021-301407871.html

SOURCE SPX FLOW, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Robinhood sinks after reporting Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Robinhood's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Microsoft's Q1 earnings are a 'cloud home run': Analyst

    Dan Ives, Wedbush Senior Equity Analyst, analyzes Microsoft's Q1 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Alphabet earnings top Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick breaks down the numbers to know from Alphabet's Q3 earnings report.

  • Nancy Pelosi keeps pouring millions into this 1 sector — it might be time to tag along

    If you can't beat them, join them.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love the Most

    In this article, we examine Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood’s portfolio management strategies. We also reviewed 10 stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood love the most. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to 5 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love The Most. CNBC’s Jim Cramer, who dubs Ark Invest’s top stock […]

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition and Phunware Crashed Today

    Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) both saw their stock prices rocket over 1,000% at one point last week, as investors' excitement for the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) and advertising software provider that are linked to former President Donald Trump reached a fever pitch. The decline in Digital World Acquisition's stock price appears to have been sparked by comments made by Trump before the market opened.

  • QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    John Saager, QuantumScape's Head of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference. Good afternoon, and thank you to everyone for joining QuantumScape's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.

  • Why Upstart Stock Just Went Down Instead

    Shares of artificial intelligence-powered fintech provider Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) got shook up on Tuesday, down 10% as of 3 p.m. EDT after investment bank Jefferies revoked its buy rating on the stock and downgraded Upstart to hold. The analyst also worries that at present valuations -- it has a $25 billion market cap -- Upstart's stock price already "reflects strong and successful market penetration in the personal and auto loan categories over the next few years."

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were skyrocketing 22.1% higher as of 11:28 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. The big jump came as investors anxiously awaited a meeting today of the World Health Organization's technical advisory committee.

  • Alphabet’s Earnings Crushed. The Stock Is Wobbling.

    Alphabet said that its third-quarter revenue jumped 41% year over year to $65.12 billion, outpacing Wall Street estimates.

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • Cathie Wood responds to Elon Musk: Tech will 'bend curve' on inflation

    Cathie Wood responded to Elon Musk flagging the surge in price pressures. Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung, Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi share the details.&nbsp;

  • Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    ENPH earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2021.

  • Bitcoin Falls as Biggest Liquidation in a Month Hits

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Talking AboutBitcoin slid below $60,000 as traders liquidated the most positions in a month. Prices for the biggest digital asset lost 5% to $58,975 as of 10:44 a.m. in L

  • Why MP Materials Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of MP Materials (NYSE: MP) plunged more than 13% by 2:45 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. Weighing on the rare earth mining company stock was a bearish report published by Grizzly Research. Grizzly Research took a swipe at MP Materials.

  • Missed Tesla? Here's The Next $1 Trillion Company

    The idea of an S&P 500 company hitting $1 trillion in market value used to seem impossible. But analysts insist another is on the way.

  • Cramer: ‘Stop freaking out’ about inflation — here's how to profit from soaring costs

    These stocks are either immune to inflation or stand to benefit, the Mad Money host says.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Tesla Hits $1 Trillion Mark; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones gained as Disney stock rose. Tesla stock joined the $1 trillion club, while the Donald Trump SPAC took a plummeted.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Oppenheimer Predicts Will Surge at Least 50%

    Earnings season is in full swing, and so far the Q3 numbers are looking solid. As of Monday’s close, 84% of the 117 S&P-listed companies reporting so far have beaten expectations. These results have calmed some fears that the third quarter would disappoint. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer strategist John Stoltzfus believes interesting times lie ahead, with the most likely goose to the markets coming from the political scene. “Ongoing negotiations in Congress to trim the cost of the next round of policy r

  • Q3 earnings are surprising to the upside, but...: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.