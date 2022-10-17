SPX Names CIO and VP Strategy & Development

SPX Technologies

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPX Technologies, Inc. (“SPX Technologies,” or “SPX”) (NYSE:SPXC) today announced two new senior leaders in areas essential to the company’s growth strategy. SPX has named Darnell Smith as the company’s new Chief Information Officer (CIO), bringing over 30 years of Information Technology experience across a wide array of industries and organizations, and Michael Daly as VP, Global Head of Strategy and Business Development, bringing decades of global M&A leadership experience in diversified industrials.



Gene Lowe, President and CEO, commented, “We are very pleased to have Darnell and Michael join the SPX team. As we continue to accelerate our growth strategy, strong leadership in the key functions of Information Technology and Strategy & Business Development are essential to our success.”

“Darnell’s strong track record of delivering results in complex, global environments help position SPX to maintain our solid foundation for growth, while remaining nimble and adapting as our needs evolve. His focus on developing teams, continuous improvement and partnering across organizations is a perfect fit with our culture and strategy.”

“Michael’s extensive, global experience developing and executing organic and inorganic growth strategies is a great addition to the SPX team. His in-depth business development expertise and broad industry knowledge will help create opportunities to further enhance our growth strategy and create new opportunities for value creation.”

Mr. Smith’s extensive experience includes more than 15 years as CIO across various industries and organizations. He joins SPX from Standard Textiles, and previously held leadership roles with the City of Raleigh, Elster Group and DuPont. He holds a Master's Degree in Business Administration from the University of North Carolina – Wilmington, and a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science from North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University.

Mr. Daly joins SPX from Honeywell, where he served as Global Head of Corporate Development/M&A, Strategic Alliances and Venture Investing for the Performance Materials & Technologies group. Previously, he served various finance, strategy and business development roles with Caesars Entertainment, GE Capital and General Electric. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from the University of Vermont.

About SPX Technologies: SPX Technologies is a diversified, global supplier of highly engineered products and technologies, holding leadership positions in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Technologies has more than 3,100 employees in 15 countries. SPX Technologies is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “SPXC.” For more information, please visit www.spx.com.

