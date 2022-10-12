SPX to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SPX Technologies

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, November 3, 2022.



In conjunction with this announcement, Gene Lowe, President and Chief Executive Officer of SPX Technologies, and Mike Reilly, interim Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Accounting Officer, will discuss the Company’s financial results and business outlook during a conference call on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 4:45 p.m. (Eastern Time). A live webcast of the call and the slide presentation will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at https://www.spx.com.

New Call Access Process: To access the call by phone, please go to this link

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI92e3e13598a9411f86c3a41c65d60107 and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at https://www.spx.com.

About SPX Technologies, Inc.: SPX Technologies is a supplier of highly engineered products and technologies, holding leadership positions in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Technologies has approximately 3100 employees in 15 countries. SPX Technologies is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “SPXC.” For more information, please visit www.spx.com.

Investor and Media Contacts:

Paul Clegg, Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications

Garrett Roelofs, Assistant Manager, Investor Relations

Phone: 980-474-3806

E-mail: spx.investor@spx.com

Source: SPX Technologies, Inc.







