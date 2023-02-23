SPX Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results

SPX Technologies

Q4 and Full-Year GAAP EPS of $(0.55) and $0.43

Q4 and Full-Year Adjusted EPS* of $1.17 and $3.10

Introducing 2023 Full-Year Adjusted EPS* Guidance Range of $3.30-$3.55

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) (“SPX”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) today reported results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Gene Lowe, President and CEO, remarked, “I am very pleased with our fourth quarter and full-year 2022 performance, which included substantial year-over-year organic growth in both our HVAC and Detection & Measurement segments, and strong performances from our acquisitions. In the fourth quarter, in particular, we benefited from strong operational momentum in our HVAC businesses.”

“Looking back at 2022, I am proud of our numerous accomplishments, including the acquisition of International Tower Lighting (ITL), which further extended our Aids to Navigation platform, and the divestiture of our asbestos portfolio, which significantly reduced our legacy liability exposure. We made notable progress on several other key initiatives, including the adoption of meaningful ESG commitments, the introduction and extension of several new digital solutions, and further advances in our continuous improvement journey.”

Mr. Lowe further commented, “Looking ahead to 2023, we anticipate solid year-on-year organic revenue and earnings growth. Despite mixed macro indicators, we entered the year with historically high levels of backlog and solid order rates. With operational momentum and secular tailwinds, including infrastructure spending, we feel confident in our 2023 guidance for adjusted EPS growth of approximately 10% at the midpoint. With a strong balance sheet, a talented, experienced team, and significant investment capacity to pursue strategic growth, we are well-positioned to continue driving value, and remain on track to achieve our ‘SPX 2025’ plan.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Overview:

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $429.3 million, compared with $350.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Operating loss in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $24.9 million, which includes the effects of a $73.9 million loss related to the divestiture of the asbestos portfolio (“Asbestos Portfolio Sale”) and a $13.4 million impairment charge related to goodwill and intangible assets. This compares with operating income of $13.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, which includes the effect of a $23.6 million charge associated with asbestos product liability matters. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $0.55, compared with diluted income per share from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2021 of $0.10.

Adjusted operating income* in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $71.8 million, which excludes the effect of the $73.9 million loss and $13.4 million impairment charge noted above, as well as intangible amortization expense and acquisition related and other costs of $8.9 million. Adjusted operating income* in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $48.4 million, which excludes the effect of the $23.6 million charge noted above, as well as intangible amortization expense and acquisition related and other costs of $10.4 million.

Adjusted earnings per share* in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $1.17, compared with $0.88 in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted earnings per share* for the fourth quarter of 2022 exclude the items noted above, as well as non-service pension and post-retirement gains of $7.2 million. Adjusted earnings per share* for the fourth quarter of 2021 exclude the items noted above, as well as non-service pension and post-retirement gains of $10.4 million and a $21.0 million charge associated with asbestos product liability matters.

Full Year 2022 Overview:

For the full year of 2022, the Company reported revenue of $1,460.9 million and operating income of $51.0 million, compared with revenue of $1,219.5 million and operating income of $73.7 million in 2021. Operating income for the full year of 2022 included the effect of the $73.9 million loss associated with the Asbestos Portfolio Sale and the $13.4 million impairment charge noted above. Operating income for the full year of 2021 included the effect of a $26.3 million charge associated with asbestos product liability matters.

Diluted income per share from continuing operations in 2022 was $0.43, compared with $1.27 in 2021. In addition to the $73.9 million loss and the $13.4 million charge noted above, diluted income per share from continuing operations in 2022 included the effect of a $16.5 million charge associated with asbestos product liability matters. In addition to the $26.3 million charge noted above, diluted income per share from continuing operations in 2021 included the effect of a $21.0 million charge associated with asbestos product liability matters, a $11.8 million gain on an equity security associated with a fair value adjustment, and $11.6 million of non-service pension and post-retirement gains.

Adjusted operating income* in 2022 was $187.4 million, compared with $135.1 million in 2021. Adjusted earnings per share* in 2022 was $3.10, compared with $2.33 in 2021. Adjusted results for both periods exclude the items noted above, as well as amortization expense and acquisition related and other costs.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Comparisons:

($ millions) Q4 2022 Q4 2021 FY 2022 FY 2021 Revenue $ 429.3 $ 350.0 $ 1,460.9 $ 1,219.5 Consolidated operating income (loss) (24.9 ) 13.9 51.0 73.7 Income (loss) from continuing operations (24.8 ) 4.4 19.8 59.0 Consolidated segment income* 90.5 67.3 249.6 200.6 Adjusted operating income* 71.8 48.4 187.4 135.1

* Non-GAAP financial measure. See attached schedules for reconciliation of historical non-GAAP measures to most comparable GAAP financial measure.

HVAC

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $274.2 million, compared with $211.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 29.5%, including a 21.1% increase in organic revenue, a 9.4% increase from the acquisition of Cincinnati Fan, and a 1.0% unfavorable impact related to currency fluctuation. The organic increase was the result of higher production and sales volumes of both heating and cooling products, and higher prices for heating products.

Segment income in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $53.5 million, or 19.5% of revenue. This compares with segment income of $34.5 million, or 16.3% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in segment income and 320 basis points increase in segment income margin were due primarily to the higher revenues noted above.

For the full year of 2022, revenue was $913.8 million, compared with $752.1 million in 2021, an increase of 21.5%, including a 12.3% increase in organic revenue, a 10.0% increase from the acquisition of Cincinnati Fan, and a 0.8% unfavorable impact related to currency fluctuation. The increase in organic revenues was due primarily to increased pricing and, to a lesser extent, volume increases.

For the full year of 2022, segment income was $135.5 million, or 14.8% of revenue. This compares with segment income of $107.7 million, or 14.3% of revenue in 2021. The increase in segment income and segment income margin, compared to 2021, was due primarily to the increase in revenues noted above.

Detection & Measurement

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $155.1 million, compared with $138.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 12.2%, including a 14.4% increase in organic revenue, a 1.5% increase from the acquisition of International Tower Lighting (ITL), and a 3.7% unfavorable impact related to currency fluctuation. The organic increase was primarily due to stronger sales of location and inspection, communication technologies and obstruction lighting products.

Segment income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $37.0 million, or 23.9% of revenue. This compares with segment income of $32.8 million, or 23.7% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in segment income and 20 basis points increase in segment income margin were due primarily to higher project revenues.

For the full year of 2022, revenue was $547.1 million, compared with $467.4 million in 2021, an increase of 17.1%, including a 11.0% increase in organic revenue, a 9.2% increase from the acquisitions of Sealite, ECS, and ITL, and a 3.1% unfavorable impact related to currency fluctuation. The organic growth was driven by strong order trends for our short-cycle businesses and execution of large projects within our fare collection, communication technologies, and obstruction lighting businesses.

For the full year of 2022, segment income was $114.1 million, or 20.9% of revenue. This compares with segment income of $92.9 million, or 19.9% of revenue in 2021. The increase in segment income and segment income margin, compared to 2021, was due primarily to the increase in revenues noted above.

Presentation of Segment Income

Subsequent to the reporting of our financial results for the third fiscal quarter of 2022, management concluded that, although the assessment of our reportable segments was performed using the appropriate measures as defined by the Segment Reporting Topic of the Accounting Standards Codification, the disclosure of income from segments was not consistent with these measures or the measures used by our Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) when evaluating the results of, or allocating resources to, our reportable segments. We previously disclosed that segment income was determined before considering impairment and special charges, long-term incentive compensation, certain other operating income/expense, and other indirect corporate expenses. Our CODM also excludes the impact of intangible asset amortization, inventory step-up charges, and other acquisition related costs from segment income. Accordingly, these amounts have now been excluded, for all periods presented. Segment income as presented is calculated in a manner consistent with the presentation of “adjusted segment income” included in the Company’s announcements of its financial results for its first, second and third fiscal quarters of 2022.

Financial Update: As of December 31, 2022, SPX had total outstanding debt of $246.8 million and total cash of $157.1 million. During the fourth quarter of 2022, SPX used net operating cash from continuing operations of $25.8 million, which included $138.8 million associated with the Asbestos Portfolio Sale. Capital expenditures for continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $5.9 million.

2023 Guidance Update:

SPX is targeting consolidated revenue of approximately $1.50 to $1.54 billion, an adjusted operating income margin* of approximately 13.0% to 14.0%, and adjusted earnings per share* in a range of $3.30 to $3.55.

Segment and company performance is expected to be as follows:

Revenue Segment Income Margin % HVAC $935-$955 million

($914 million in 2022)



15.25%-16.0%

(14.8% in 2022) Detection & Measurement $565-$585 million

($547 million in 2022 )



20.5%-21.5%

(20.9% in 2022) Total SPX Adjusted $1.50-$1.54 billion

($1.46 billion in 2022)

17.0%-18.0%

(17.1% in 2022)

Form 10-K: The Company expects to file its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or before March 1, 2023. This press release should be read in conjunction with that filing, which will be available on the Company's website at www.spx.com, in the Investor Relations section.

Conference Call: SPX will host a conference call at 4:45 p.m. (EDT) today to discuss fourth quarter results. The call will be simultaneously webcast via the Company's website at www.spx.com and the slide presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the site.

Call Access Process: To access the call by phone, please go to this link register.vevent.com/register/BI4423a66c82b0492ab3724671a1f9f267 and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at www.spx.com.

Upcoming Investor Events: Company management plans to conduct virtual meetings with investors during the first quarter of 2023 and the Company will also be participating virtually in the Sidoti Spring Small Cap Conference on March 22nd and the UBS 17th Annual Infrastructure and E&C Conference on March 23rd.

About SPX Technologies, Inc: SPX Technologies, Inc. is a diversified, global supplier of highly engineered products and technologies, holding leadership positions in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Technologies, Inc. has more than 3,300 employees in 15 countries. SPX Technologies, Inc. is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “SPXC.” For more information, please visit www.spx.com.

Non-GAAP Presentation: To provide additional clarity to its operating results, the company discusses results that include “adjusted” non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of historical adjusted results to the most comparable GAAP measures are available in the exhibits of this press release.

Our non-GAAP financial guidance excludes items, which would be included in our GAAP financial measures that we do not consider indicative of our on-going performance; and are calculated in a manner consistent with the presentation of the similarly titled historical non-GAAP measures presented in this press release. These items include, but are not limited to, acquisition related costs, costs associated with dispositions, and potential non-cash income or expense items associated with changes in market interest rates and actuarial or other data related to our pension and postretirement plans, as the ultimate aggregate amounts associated with these items are out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial guidance to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is not practicable. Full-year guidance excludes impacts from future acquisitions, dispositions and related transaction costs, restructuring costs, incremental impacts of tariffs and trade tensions on market demand and costs subsequent to the end of the fourth quarter, the impact of foreign exchange rate changes subsequent to the end of the fourth quarter, and environmental and litigation charges.

Forward-looking Statements: Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Please read these results in conjunction with the Company’s documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K. These filings identify important risk factors and other uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including the following: cyclical changes and specific industry events in the Company’s markets; changes in anticipated capital investment and maintenance expenditures by customers; availability, limitations or cost increases of raw materials and/or commodities that cannot be recovered in product pricing; the impact of competition on profit margins and the Company’s ability to maintain or increase market share; inadequate performance by third-party suppliers and subcontractors for outsourced products, components and services and other supply-chain risks; the uncertainty of claims resolution with respect to the large power projects in South Africa, as well as claims with respect to, environmental and other contingent liabilities; the impact of climate change and any legal or regulatory actions taken in response there to; cyber-security risks; risks with respect to the protection of intellectual property, including with respect to the Company’s digitalization initiatives; the impact of overruns, inflation and the incurrence of delays with respect to long-term fixed-price contracts; defects or errors in current or planned products; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental and other actions taken in response; domestic economic, political, legal, accounting and business developments adversely affecting the Company’s business, including regulatory changes; changes in worldwide economic conditions; uncertainties with respect to the Company’s ability to identify acceptable acquisition targets; uncertainties surrounding timing and successful completion of any announced acquisition or disposition transactions, including with respect to integrating acquisitions and achieving cost savings or other benefits from acquisitions; the impact of retained liabilities of disposed businesses; potential labor disputes; and extreme weather conditions and natural and other disasters.

Actual results may differ materially from these statements. The words “guidance,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and SPX disclaims any responsibility to update or revise such statements.

SPX TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited; in millions, except per share amounts) Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Revenues $ 429.3 $ 350.0 $ 1,460.9 $ 1,219.5 Costs and expenses: Cost of products sold 267.1 220.7 937.0 787.7 Selling, general and administrative 94.1 86.3 355.7 309.6 Intangible amortization 5.4 5.6 28.5 21.6 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 13.4 5.7 13.4 30.0 Special charges, net 0.3 0.3 0.4 1.0 Other operating (income) expense, net 73.9 17.5 74.9 (4.1 ) Operating income (loss) (24.9 ) 13.9 51.0 73.7 Other income (expense), net 4.6 (8.6 ) (15.2 ) 9.0 Interest expense (2.0 ) (2.2 ) (9.3 ) (13.1 ) Interest income 0.3 0.3 1.7 0.5 Loss on amendment/refinancing of senior credit agreement — — (1.1 ) (0.2 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes (22.0 ) 3.4 27.1 69.9 Income tax (provision) benefit (2.8 ) 1.0 (7.3 ) (10.9 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations (24.8 ) 4.4 19.8 59.0 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax — (3.7 ) — 5.7 Gain (loss) on disposition of discontinued operations, net of tax (2.5 ) 5.7 (19.6 ) 360.7 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (2.5 ) 2.0 (19.6 ) 366.4 Net income (loss) $ (27.3 ) $ 6.4 $ 0.2 $ 425.4 Basic income (loss) per share of common stock: Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (0.55 ) $ 0.10 $ 0.44 $ 1.30 Income (loss) from discontinued operations (0.05 ) 0.04 (0.44 ) 8.09 Net income (loss) per share $ (0.60 ) $ 0.14 $ — $ 9.39 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding — basic 45.236 45.427 45.345 45.289 Diluted income (loss) per share of common stock: Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (0.55 ) $ 0.10 $ 0.43 $ 1.27 Income (loss) from discontinued operations (0.05 ) 0.04 (0.43 ) 7.88 Net income (loss) per share $ (0.60 ) $ 0.14 $ — $ 9.15 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding — diluted 45.236 46.705 46.221 46.495





SPX TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited; in millions) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and equivalents $ 147.8 $ 388.2 Accounts receivable, net 263.5 223.4 Contract assets 23.9 28.9 Inventories, net 244.0 189.8 Other current assets 41.9 73.1 Total current assets: 721.1 903.4 Property, plant and equipment: Land 13.9 13.9 Buildings and leasehold improvements 63.7 62.9 Machinery and equipment 233.4 231.4 311.0 308.2 Accumulated depreciation (201.1 ) (194.9 ) Property, plant and equipment, net 109.9 113.3 Goodwill 455.3 457.3 Intangibles, net 401.6 415.5 Other assets 197.4 675.9 Deferred income taxes 2.7 11.0 Assets of DBT and Heat Transfer 42.9 52.2 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,930.9 $ 2,628.6 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 124.5 $ 119.6 Contract liabilities 52.8 44.7 Accrued expenses 148.0 217.9 Income taxes payable 4.7 42.1 Short-term debt 1.8 2.2 Current maturities of long-term debt 2.0 13.0 Total current liabilities 333.8 439.5 Long-term debt 243.0 230.8 Deferred and other income taxes 34.8 31.3 Other long-term liabilities 208.3 788.5 Liabilities of DBT and Heat Transfer 31.8 35.6 Total long-term liabilities 517.9 1,086.2 Commitments and contingent liabilities Stockholders' equity: Common stock 0.5 0.5 Paid-in capital 1,338.3 1,334.2 Retained deficit (51.6 ) (51.8 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 257.5 263.9 Common stock in treasury (465.5 ) (443.9 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,079.2 1,102.9 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,930.9 $ 2,628.6





SPX TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited; in millions) Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Cash flows from (used in) operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (27.3 ) $ 6.4 $ 0.2 $ 425.4 Less: Gain (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (2.5 ) 2.0 (19.6 ) 366.4 Income (loss) from continuing operations (24.8 ) 4.4 19.8 59.0 Adjustments to reconcile income (loss) from continuing operations to net cash from (used in) operating activities Loss on divestiture of asbestos-related assets and liabilities 73.9 — 73.9 — Special charges, net 0.3 0.3 0.4 1.0 (Gain) loss on change in fair value of equity security — (2.8 ) 3.0 (11.8 ) Loss on amendment/refinancing of senior credit agreement — — 1.1 0.2 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 13.4 5.7 13.4 30.0 Deferred and other income taxes (4.5 ) (3.3 ) (21.4 ) (1.4 ) Depreciation and amortization 9.5 10.4 46.4 42.3 Pension and other employee benefits (6.6 ) (9.6 ) 3.4 (8.6 ) Long-term incentive compensation 3.2 3.4 10.9 12.8 Other, net (0.9 ) 0.7 0.5 4.3 Contribution to divest asbestos-related assets and liabilities (138.8 ) — (138.8 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions and divestitures Accounts receivable and other assets 20.6 (94.7 ) (0.3 ) (19.8 ) Inventories 25.0 0.6 (53.4 ) (21.0 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other 3.9 120.6 (73.7 ) 45.8 Cash spending on restructuring actions — (0.1 ) (0.4 ) (1.6 ) Net cash from (used in) continuing operations (25.8 ) 35.6 (115.2 ) 131.2 Net cash from (used in) discontinued operations (0.5 ) (14.8 ) (21.6 ) 43.4 Net cash from (used in) operating activities (26.3 ) 20.8 (136.8 ) 174.6 Cash flows from (used in) investing activities: Proceeds (expenditures) related to company-owned life insurance policies, net (0.9 ) (39.4 ) 3.7 (31.2 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (145.2 ) (40.0 ) (265.2 ) Capital expenditures (5.9 ) (2.1 ) (15.9 ) (9.6 ) Net cash used in continuing operations (6.8 ) (186.7 ) (52.2 ) (306.0 ) Net cash from (used in) discontinued operations — 2.2 (13.9 ) 620.1 Net cash from (used in) investing activities (6.8 ) (184.5 ) (66.1 ) 314.1 Cash flows from (used in) financing activities: Borrowings under senior credit facilities — 0.8 245.0 209.9 Repayments under senior credit facilities — (2.4 ) (243.7 ) (346.0 ) Borrowings under trade receivables agreement — — — 179.0 Repayments under trade receivables agreement — — — (207.0 ) Net repayments under other financing arrangements (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.8 ) (0.4 ) Payment of contingent consideration — — (1.3 ) — Minimum withholdings paid on behalf of employees for net share settlements, net of proceeds from the exercise of employee stock options 1.4 0.4 (3.5 ) (3.3 ) Repurchases of common stock — — (33.7 ) — Financing fees paid — — (1.9 ) — Net cash from (used in) continuing operations 1.3 (1.3 ) (39.9 ) (167.8 ) Net cash from discontinued operations — 0.5 1.0 0.2 Net cash from (used in) financing activities 1.3 (0.8 ) (38.9 ) (167.6 ) Change in cash and equivalents due to changes in foreign currency exchange rates 1.6 0.4 2.9 6.6 Net change in cash and equivalents (30.2 ) (164.1 ) (238.9 ) 327.7 Consolidated cash and equivalents, beginning of period 187.3 560.1 396.0 68.3 Consolidated cash and equivalents, end of period $ 157.1 $ 396.0 $ 157.1 $ 396.0



