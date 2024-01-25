SPY AUM Moves Up 0.9%: ETF Fund Flows Jan. 24
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
4,133.57
482,893.53
0.86%
1,644.50
242,542.85
0.68%
810.21
18,611.76
4.35%
596.94
386,358.97
0.15%
569.97
33,074.69
1.72%
331.02
48,271.54
0.69%
260.55
1,601.72
16.27%
186.81
5,846.74
3.20%
186.49
101,049.24
0.18%
152.84
105,066.88
0.15%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-740.94
48,650.28
-1.52%
-640.46
21,532.14
-2.97%
-569.85
62,516.74
-0.91%
-316.70
35,666.81
-0.89%
-261.48
15,156.88
-1.73%
-213.70
51,946.12
-0.41%
-189.07
39,447.45
-0.48%
-174.79
13,027.86
-1.34%
-151.10
8,903.24
-1.70%
-121.44
414,692.38
-0.03%
ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
Alternatives
12.50
6,712.52
0.19%
Asset Allocation
-16.07
16,864.17
-0.10%
Commodities
57.49
125,643.61
0.05%
Currency
-318.65
29,454.65
-1.08%
International Equity
100.87
1,342,031.44
0.01%
International Fixed Income
109.63
170,107.83
0.06%
Inverse
9.62
14,568.08
0.07%
Leveraged
149.55
83,474.57
0.18%
U.S. Equity
6,784.04
5,021,174.38
0.14%
U.S. Fixed Income
902.28
1,359,205.66
0.07%
Total:
7,791.26
8,169,236.90
0.10%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.