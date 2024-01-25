Advertisement
SPY AUM Moves Up 0.9%: ETF Fund Flows Jan. 24

etf.com Staff
·2 min read
etf.com
etf.com

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

4,133.57

482,893.53

0.86%

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

1,644.50

242,542.85

0.68%

HYG

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

810.21

18,611.76

4.35%

VOO

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

596.94

386,358.97

0.15%

DIA

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

569.97

33,074.69

1.72%

TLT

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

331.02

48,271.54

0.69%

IBIT

iShares Bitcoin Trust

260.55

1,601.72

16.27%

JAAA

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

186.81

5,846.74

3.20%

AGG

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

186.49

101,049.24

0.18%

BND

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

152.84

105,066.88

0.15%



Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

RSP

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

-740.94

48,650.28

-1.52%

GBTC

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF

-640.46

21,532.14

-2.97%

IWM

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

-569.85

62,516.74

-0.91%

LQD

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

-316.70

35,666.81

-0.89%

EMB

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

-261.48

15,156.88

-1.73%

IWD

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

-213.70

51,946.12

-0.41%

XLV

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

-189.07

39,447.45

-0.48%

IEI

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

-174.79

13,027.86

-1.34%

JNK

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

-151.10

8,903.24

-1.70%

IVV

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

-121.44

414,692.38

-0.03%



ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

12.50

6,712.52

0.19%

Asset Allocation

-16.07

16,864.17

-0.10%

Commodities

57.49

125,643.61

0.05%

Currency

-318.65

29,454.65

-1.08%

International Equity

100.87

1,342,031.44

0.01%

International Fixed Income

109.63

170,107.83

0.06%

Inverse

9.62

14,568.08

0.07%

Leveraged

149.55

83,474.57

0.18%

U.S. Equity

6,784.04

5,021,174.38

0.14%

U.S. Fixed Income

902.28

1,359,205.66

0.07%

Total:

7,791.26

8,169,236.90

0.10%



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


Permalink | © Copyright 2024 etf.com. All rights reserved

