SPY Leads Inflows, HYG Has Top Outflows: ETF Flows as of March 1
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
3,491.77
500,604.70
0.70%
696.39
251,983.35
0.28%
612.10
9,147.06
6.69%
508.52
442,511.98
0.11%
322.63
413,384.34
0.08%
301.02
32,240.87
0.93%
294.96
50,271.99
0.59%
252.74
102,098.30
0.25%
245.17
6,234.73
3.93%
245.07
2,415.92
10.14%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
-562.72
15,748.51
-3.57%
-222.22
11,650.44
-1.91%
-216.40
26,431.07
-0.82%
-208.55
4,859.42
-4.29%
-169.40
53,756.49
-0.32%
-155.87
33,197.02
-0.47%
-151.34
45,768.45
-0.33%
-114.56
16,662.60
-0.69%
-114.34
25,702.81
-0.44%
-114.05
25,083.65
-0.45%
ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
Alternatives
22.24
6,971.88
0.32%
Asset Allocation
46.50
17,326.30
0.27%
Commodities
-298.00
122,898.36
-0.24%
Currency
680.31
50,272.98
1.35%
International Equity
340.62
1,406,756.56
0.02%
International Fixed Income
79.40
173,512.01
0.05%
Inverse
-136.19
13,979.11
-0.97%
Leveraged
584.46
88,805.06
0.66%
U.S. Equity
7,014.99
5,267,330.84
0.13%
U.S. Fixed Income
870.61
1,364,702.68
0.06%
Total:
9,204.93
8,512,555.78
0.11%
