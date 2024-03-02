Advertisement
  • S&P 500

    5,137.08
    +40.81 (+0.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    39,087.38
    +90.99 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,274.94
    +183.02 (+1.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,076.39
    +21.55 (+1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.81
    +1.55 (+1.98%)
     

  • Gold

    2,091.60
    +36.90 (+1.80%)
     

  • Silver

    23.34
    +0.46 (+2.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0839
    +0.0032 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1800
    -0.0720 (-1.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2655
    +0.0029 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.0640
    +0.0800 (+0.05%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    62,231.34
    +766.92 (+1.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,682.50
    +52.48 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,910.82
    +744.63 (+1.90%)
     

SPY Leads Inflows, HYG Has Top Outflows: ETF Flows as of March 1

etf.com Staff
·2 min read
etf.com
etf.com

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

3,491.77

500,604.70

0.70%

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

696.39

251,983.35

0.28%

IBIT

iShares Bitcoin Trust

612.10

9,147.06

6.69%

IVV

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

508.52

442,511.98

0.11%

VOO

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

322.63

413,384.34

0.08%

LQD

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

301.02

32,240.87

0.93%

RSP

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

294.96

50,271.99

0.59%

AGG

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

252.74

102,098.30

0.25%

FBTC

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund

245.17

6,234.73

3.93%

TNA

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3x Shares

245.07

2,415.92

10.14%



Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

HYG

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

-562.72

15,748.51

-3.57%

SOXX

iShares Semiconductor ETF

-222.22

11,650.44

-1.91%

GBTC

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF

-216.40

26,431.07

-0.82%

XLB

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

-208.55

4,859.42

-4.29%

GLD

SPDR Gold Trust

-169.40

53,756.49

-0.32%

DIA

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

-155.87

33,197.02

-0.47%

VCIT

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

-151.34

45,768.45

-0.33%

XLI

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

-114.56

16,662.60

-0.69%

SHY

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

-114.34

25,702.81

-0.44%

USMV

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

-114.05

25,083.65

-0.45%



ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

22.24

6,971.88

0.32%

Asset Allocation

46.50

17,326.30

0.27%

Commodities

-298.00

122,898.36

-0.24%

Currency

680.31

50,272.98

1.35%

International Equity

340.62

1,406,756.56

0.02%

International Fixed Income

79.40

173,512.01

0.05%

Inverse

-136.19

13,979.11

-0.97%

Leveraged

584.46

88,805.06

0.66%

U.S. Equity

7,014.99

5,267,330.84

0.13%

U.S. Fixed Income

870.61

1,364,702.68

0.06%

Total:

9,204.93

8,512,555.78

0.11%



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


