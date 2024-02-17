Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    5,005.57
    -24.16 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,627.99
    -145.13 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,775.65
    -130.52 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,032.74
    -28.73 (-1.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.22
    +1.19 (+1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    2,025.50
    +10.60 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    23.48
    +0.52 (+2.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0779
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2950
    +0.0550 (+1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2599
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.1750
    +0.2790 (+0.19%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    52,027.90
    +75.98 (+0.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,711.71
    +114.18 (+1.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    38,487.24
    +329.30 (+0.86%)
     

SPY Tops Outflows; VB Leads Inflows: ETF Fund Flows as of Feb. 16

etf.com Staff
·2 min read
etf.com
etf.com

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

VB

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

889.80

52,433.70

1.70%

VUG

Vanguard Growth ETF

497.32

113,915.49

0.44%

FDVV

Fidelity High Dividend ETF

485.03

2,716.15

17.86%

VTV

Vanguard Value ETF

438.84

107,738.17

0.41%

IVV

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

350.87

433,427.02

0.08%

SOXL

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares

333.42

9,706.48

3.44%

IWD

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

325.43

52,627.50

0.62%

TMF

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares

298.59

4,848.05

6.16%

IBIT

iShares Bitcoin Trust

224.30

5,678.21

3.95%

SPLG

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

202.43

31,129.74

0.65%



Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

-3,591.66

488,756.02

-0.73%

VTI

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

-1,925.78

367,615.97

-0.52%

USMV

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

-993.16

25,125.31

-3.95%

LQD

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

-601.17

33,396.96

-1.80%

VOO

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

-590.22

404,974.47

-0.15%

RSP

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

-570.26

48,655.26

-1.17%

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

-520.19

248,562.02

-0.21%

XLE

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

-462.40

34,569.36

-1.34%

IXN

iShares Global Tech ETF

-297.74

4,422.53

-6.73%

VCIT

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

-254.52

45,233.68

-0.56%



ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

12.34

6,942.30

0.18%

Asset Allocation

13.24

17,056.27

0.08%

Commodities

-23.15

121,653.35

-0.02%

Currency

221.73

40,085.29

0.55%

International Equity

80.60

1,375,415.90

0.01%

International Fixed Income

-89.06

173,186.67

-0.05%

Inverse

-232.82

14,095.21

-1.65%

Leveraged

954.81

87,889.05

1.09%

U.S. Equity

-5,545.45

5,161,958.54

-0.11%

U.S. Fixed Income

-1,811.12

1,355,572.08

-0.13%

Total:

-6,418.88

8,353,854.66

-0.08%



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


Permalink | © Copyright 2024 etf.com. All rights reserved

Advertisement