SPY Tops Outflows; VB Leads Inflows: ETF Fund Flows as of Feb. 16
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
889.80
52,433.70
1.70%
497.32
113,915.49
0.44%
485.03
2,716.15
17.86%
438.84
107,738.17
0.41%
350.87
433,427.02
0.08%
333.42
9,706.48
3.44%
325.43
52,627.50
0.62%
298.59
4,848.05
6.16%
224.30
5,678.21
3.95%
202.43
31,129.74
0.65%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-3,591.66
488,756.02
-0.73%
-1,925.78
367,615.97
-0.52%
-993.16
25,125.31
-3.95%
-601.17
33,396.96
-1.80%
-590.22
404,974.47
-0.15%
-570.26
48,655.26
-1.17%
-520.19
248,562.02
-0.21%
-462.40
34,569.36
-1.34%
-297.74
4,422.53
-6.73%
-254.52
45,233.68
-0.56%
ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
Alternatives
12.34
6,942.30
0.18%
Asset Allocation
13.24
17,056.27
0.08%
Commodities
-23.15
121,653.35
-0.02%
Currency
221.73
40,085.29
0.55%
International Equity
80.60
1,375,415.90
0.01%
International Fixed Income
-89.06
173,186.67
-0.05%
Inverse
-232.82
14,095.21
-1.65%
Leveraged
954.81
87,889.05
1.09%
U.S. Equity
-5,545.45
5,161,958.54
-0.11%
U.S. Fixed Income
-1,811.12
1,355,572.08
-0.13%
Total:
-6,418.88
8,353,854.66
-0.08%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.