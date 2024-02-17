SPY Tops Outflows; VB Leads Inflows: ETF Fund Flows as of Feb. 16

Benzinga

You can only imagine the knowledge that's shared when billionaire Mark Cuban and financial guru Dave Ramsey get together. When the two sat down on "The Ramsey Show" in November 2022, the conversation quickly turned to credit card debt. "If you use your credit cards, you do not want to be rich," Cuban said. "That's my favorite line; I tell it to people all the time." Both Cuban and Ramsey went on to explain the perils of credit card debt, with Cuban making it clear that the best place to invest i