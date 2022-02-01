U.S. markets open in 6 minutes

SPYR Technologies Affiliate Applied Magix Introduces the MagixBlock USB DataBlocker as a Stand-Alone Product of Its Line of Totally Convenient™ Products

SPYR, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • SPYR

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- SPYR, Inc. dba SPYR Technologies (OTCQB: SPYR) (https://spyr.com), a technology company whose subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products in the growing multibillion-dollar IoT smart home and connected car markets, introduces its MagixBlock USB DataBlocker product in a stand-alone package, combining both USB-A and USB-C versions in a single universal package.

“While our customers primarily use the MagixBlock DataBlocker to prevent their car’s not-so-smart system from interfering with MagixDrive operations, many have asked to have MagixBlock made available separately,” said Applied Magix CEO Dr. Harald Zink. “This way our customers can use our exemplary product to protect their iOS devices while traveling.”

“While limited to three per customer/purchase, MagixBlock are now available on our website (https://appliedmagix.com/shop/carplay/truly-convenient/magixblock-data-blockers/) in a universal package that includes both USB-A and USB type-C versions, for $29.99.”

MagixBlock will be available after Q1 and joins other Applied Magix products as part of the ‘Totally Convenient™’ line of products.

About SPYR Technologies
SPYR Technologies (SPYR) is a technology company which, through its subsidiary, Applied Magix Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multibillion-dollar IoT smart home and connected car markets. SPYR continues to identify and target acquisitions that will grow its footprint in the industry and expand the products it offers consumers, including companies developing artificial intelligence (AI) and smart technology products.

Investors can learn more about SPYR and AppliedMagix at: https://ir.spyr.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statement” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

(303) 991-8000
ir@spyr.com

Company Name: SPYR Inc, dba SPYR Technologies

6700 Woodlands Parkway, Ste 230 #331
The Woodlands, TX 77382

Email: ir@spyr.com

Public Relations Contact: ir@spyr.com

Email: ir@spyr.com

Corporate Communications:
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com


