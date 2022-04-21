SPYR Technologies’ Applied Magix Announces the Launch of Development for Next CarPlay Products

SPYR, Inc.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- SPYR Technologies (OTCQB: SPYR) (“SPYR”), a technology company whose subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products in the growing multibillion-dollar smart home and connected car markets, announces the development of new CarPlay Products as well as the development of upgrades and modifications to the company’s MagixDrive flagship product.



“Following the success of our MagixDrive Wireless CarPlay adapter, we are now really excited to hint at the next evolution of it, as we’ve listened to customer feedback and are looking at adding new features to this project,” said Applied Magix CEO Dr. Harald Zink. “There will also be new, different CarPlay products, as we added some new features that we’re sure many users will find practical.”

“We are very pleased to announce the launch of new developments, as this project is the result of our hard work and dedication to meet customer needs,” states Tim Matula, chief executive officer of SPYR Technologies. “After the launch, we will be very curious to receive our customers’ comments.”

Applied Magix is ​​now finalizing details of its new release, which will be published on the company’s website.

Learn more about Applied Magix by visiting https://AppliedMagix.com .

Investors can learn more about SPYR at https://ir.spyr.com/ .

About SPYR Technologies

SPYR Technologies (SPYR) is a technology company which, through its subsidiary Applied Magix Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products, with an emphasis on the growing multibillion-dollar IoT smart home and connected car markets. SPYR continues to identify and target acquisitions that will grow its footprint in the industry and expand the products it offers consumers, including companies developing artificial intelligence (AI) and smart technology products.

About Applied Magix

Applied Magix, Inc. develops and resells Apple ecosystem compatible products in the growing multibillion-dollar IoT smart home and connected car markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. Investor Contact: (303) 991-8000 ir@spyr.com

