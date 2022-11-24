SQI Diagnostics Inc. Announces Private Placement of $1.0 Million

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA/

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - SQI Diagnostics Inc. ("SQI" or the "Company") (TSXV: SQD) (OTCQB: SQIDF), a life sciences and diagnostics company that develops and commercializes proprietary technologies and products for advanced microarray diagnostics, today announced that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of up to 11,111,112 units ("Units") of the Company at a price of $0.09 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000.08, subject to regulatory and stock exchange approval. Each Unit will consist of one common share (each, a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.12 for a period of sixty (60) months from the date of issuance. The Private Placement may be completed in one or more tranches.

It is anticipated that two insiders of the Company, who are control persons of the Company, will collectively subscribe for all 11,111,112 Units issuable under the Private Placement. The issuances of Units to insiders pursuant to the Private Placement will also be considered related party transactions within the meaning of TSX-V Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). SQI intends to rely on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of such insider participation.

The Private Placement is subject to all necessary regulatory and stock exchange approvals and may close in one or more tranches, with the first tranche expected to close on or about December 1, 2022. The securities being issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities law.

SQI intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement to fund the Company's product commercialization and manufacturing programs, sales and marketing and for general working capital purposes.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and accordingly may not be offered or sold within the United States or to "U.S. persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act ("U.S. Persons"), except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company's securities to, or for the account of benefit of, persons in the United States or U.S. Persons.

About SQI Diagnostics

SQI Diagnostics are leaders in the science of lung health. We develop and manufacture respiratory health and precision medicine tests that run on SQI's fully automated systems. Our tests simplify and improve COVID-19 mobile PCR, Point of Care antigen testing and antibody monitoring, Rapid Acute Lung Injury testing, donor organ transplant informatics, and immunological protein and antibody testing. We're driven to create and market life-saving testing technologies that help more people in more places live longer, healthier lives. For more information, please visit www.sqidiagnostics.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTES

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "will", "may", "expects", "intends", "anticipates" and other similar expressions which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectation and assumptions, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements in this news release include without limitation, statements with respect to the Private Placement and the use of proceeds of the Private Placement. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to risks related to the failure to obtain necessary regulatory and stock exchange approvals for the Private Placement, general economic and market factors, competition, the effect of the global pandemic and consequent economic disruption, and the factors detailed in the Company's ongoing filings with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com. Although forward-looking statements contained herein are based on what management considers to be reasonable assumptions based on currently available information, there can be no assurance that actual events, performance or results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and our assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

